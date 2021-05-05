Dogecoin unleashes a madness and outperforms Twitter

The case of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is, without a doubt, one of the most curious that exists. This «digital currency» It was created as a tribute to the meme of the popular dog known as Doge, of the Shiba Inu breed, which means that it was born as a kind of joke, and not as a really serious project (at least if we compare it with Bitcoin or Ethereum).

Despite that origin, the popularity of Dogecoin has only grown in recent months, and at the time of writing this article its value amounted to a total of $ 0.6499. Yes, I know that said like that it may seem little, especially when compared to the more than $ 50,000 that each Bitcoin is worth, but to understand the weight that Dogecoin has acquired we must look to the past.

When the Dogecoin hit the market, its value was $ 0.00025 (December 2013). Today, its value is, as we anticipated, $ 0.6499. The difference is enormous, and it is very clear, but the important thing is that this cryptocurrency has gone from having a symbolic value to exceeding the half dollar barrier. Those who invested, at the time, $ 100 in Dogecoin have greatly profited their investment, since its value grew by 14,000% during the last 12 months, and the best thing is that this cryptocurrency remains stable and with an uptrend.

Dogecoin is unstoppable: Already worth more than Twitter

Just yesterday we told you at MuyComputerPro that Ethereum had managed to surpass giants such as NVIDIA, Bank of America and Disney in market capitalization, an achievement that, of course, confirms the enormous weight that cryptocurrencies have acquired in our society, but how Do you stay to know that Dogecoin, that cryptocurrency that was born as a joke, has surpassed Twitter in value? Keep calm, I understand you, this was not expected by anyone.

As of this writing, the Dogecoin had a market capitalization of 84,060 million dollars, while Twitter barely exceeded 40,000 million. Other big players in the technology sector, such as AMD, have a market capitalization of 95,910 million dollars, a figure the latter that helps us to put a little more into perspective the enormous weight that this cryptocurrency has acquired.

Elon Musk has been the main driver of the Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies in general, including Bitcoin. The well-known billionaire has published several tweets in which he has hinted that this cryptocurrency could play, in a while, an important role in space exploration missions, although without actually specifying anything. The rest of the story tells itself, and is perfectly defined with two simple words: expectations and speculation.