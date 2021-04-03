Dogecoin scales again thanks to Elon Musk, this time by 30%

In all the markets of the world there are events that influence the development of the price of whatever they sell or trade. However, in the world of cryptocurrencies, the volatility inherent in them is something that many appreciate. Recently, a cryptocurrency has been making a splash: Dogecoin. And more after Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, began to support it. This time DOGE has grown almost 30% thanks to Musk.

How has Elon Musk influenced the performance of Dogecoin?

Through his Twitter account, the renowned and eccentric businessman Elon Musk, indicated that SpaceX will put the cryptocurrency “literally on the Moon.” That alone contributed to Dogecoin’s rally, to its highest level since mid-February. The billionaire posted a one-word tweet in February that catapulted Dogecoin up to 25% in just a few minutes. At that time he called it “the people’s currency.”

In this way, Dogecoin rose to a maximum of 7 cents on the Bittrex exchange, with an increase of 29% from the moment Musk published the tweet. It should be noted that in perspective, the price of DOGE soared almost 1,000% in 2021, leveraged by the promotion and support of Elon Musk.

Musk is known for using this strategy to spread his preferences for certain assets, particularly cryptocurrencies, through social media. Thanks to this, it manages to provoke abrupt movements in the market.

What other similar feats has the entrepreneur performed?

Bitcoin was also influenced at some point thanks to comments and statements from Elon Musk. Tesla revealed that it had bought $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.

He also mentioned that “the Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be kept, it will not be converted into fiat currency.” All of the above caused the price of the leading cryptocurrency to skyrocket.

Final comments

As we have seen, Musk has great power of influence in the cryptocurrency market. So far it has only been evidenced with Bitcoin and Dogecoin, but it could happen with anyone that arouses the interest of the entrepreneur.

Little by little more companies and large investors are showing that they are willing to bet on cryptocurrencies and the technology that supports it. In this regard, it should be noted that Dogecoin has been one of the most profitable investments in the world in the first quarter of 2021. It has had an exceptional price increase of 953%.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related