Dogecoin scales 40% to all-time high

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) – Virtual currency dogecoin soared to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending its 2021 rally to become the fourth-largest digital currency.

The dogecoin, launched in 2013, is up 41% in the past 24 hours to a record $ 0.68, according to CoinMarketCap.

In 2021 alone, it has climbed more than 14,000% from $ 0.00468 on December 31 and surpasses most widely used cryptocurrencies such as Tether and XRP, being the fourth largest by market capitalization.

The dogecoin, whose logo is a Shiba Inu dog used in memes, remains little used in commerce or payments. Like other digital currencies, it is very volatile and its price is highly influenced by users of social networks.

On Tuesday, New York cryptocurrency operator Gemini reported that it would begin allowing users to trade and guard the token.

Some cryptocurrency market players said its volatility was its main draw, with a mix of retail investors and market makers driving their trading volumes.

“The ugly truth is that many valuations of cryptocurrencies are divorced from reality anyway,” said Joseph Edwards, head of research at cryptocurrency brokerage Enigma Securities.

“Right now, (dogecoin) is seen as it has always been: an asset with surprising staying power that provides opportunities to take advantage of volatility every year or so.”

Dogecoins are now worth a cumulative $ 88 billion, compared to $ 1 trillion for bitcoin and $ 391 billion for ethereum.

