Dogecoin pulls back after sell-off from long-time investors

Some 872 million Dogecoin (DOGE) that had lain in their owners’ wallets for five years were back in circulation this week, as Nic Carter, co-founder of Coin Metrics, noted in a tweet. It means that those who had accumulated the cryptocurrency for a long time, decided to sell their belongings for a profit (about $ 287 million) in the middle of a bull run in the price of the cryptoactive.

On April 16, the cryptocurrency was trading for $ 0.44 after registering 100% growth that led it to mark a new all-time high. This increase of 6.900% only in the month of April, aroused the interest of users who for years kept in reserve a crypto asset that did not cost more than 5 cents on the dollar.

Following this week’s massive sales, the price of DOGE has fallen by up to 19%, plummeting below $ 0.29, according to CoinMarketCap data, although it remains more than 100% above its price from last week. However, the decline is not something that is surprising in the ecosystem, much less for those who have already warned.

In an interview with the CNBC news channel, Nic Carter himself warned that the Dogecoin bubble will soon collapse because the crypto asset is used as a vehicle for speculation. He also noted that users who invest in cryptocurrency will lose money because it does not offer anything in the long term, given that it is a kind of empty shell that does not have much in terms of technology.

Carter isn’t the only one who has warned about DOGE, so has Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano blockchain, who believes that cryptocurrency born from a meme is a danger to the entire industry. He added that when the bubble bursts, it will attract regulators who will end up transforming the ecosystem. Therefore, he recommends: «do not buy dogecoin, get out of dogecoin. If you made money with this cryptocurrency, great, but get out of there because it is a bubble, it is not real and there is nothing sustainable there, “as CriptoNoticias reviewed.

Many users looking for immediate profits are left with coins that are starting to lose value. Strong: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels.com

Dogecoin, the meme that makes you cry

For CoinMetrics analysts, DOGE is the best example of “a potent combination of hype fueled by social media and the endorsement of millionaires.” Its price rises promoted by groups on Twitter, TikTok, Discord, Telegram and Reddit.

In fact, some cryptocurrency fans turned to social media to invite what they called Dogeday to celebrate. Tuesday, April 20, was the day scheduled for the celebration that consisted of buying as many coins as possible, until their price rose to 1 dollar. However, at the end of the day, when the cryptocurrency started to lose value, the celebration was only on the side of those who had ditched the cryptocurrency.

While some new users hoped to at least cross the $ 0.50 barrier to make a profit, others were shedding funds they held in their portfolios for five years or more, as Carter warned. Thus, the invitation to hit the $ 1 mark actually became a hit in the face for DOGE fans aspiring for a gift in the form of quick winnings or instant fortunes.

These formulas used on social media to catapult the price of an asset are nothing new. They are known as Pump and Dump, a market manipulation scheme by an investor or group of them who try to increase the price of an asset they own and then sell it en masse.

Anthony Sassano creator of the YouTube channel The Daily Gwei, has already spoken about how the scheme works in the community centered on DOGE, where bad actors tend to seduce people with little knowledge in the world of cryptocurrencies who are attracted by the charm of the meme. “These newbies think they are buying cheap because they do not know what a market capitalization is, but the truth is that DOGE has no value to support it,” he explains.