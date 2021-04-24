Dogecoin millionaire tells his story

Yesterday, Glauber Contessoto told CNBC Make It how he became a millionaire this month thanks to the cryptocurrency meme, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Dogecoin made him a millionaire

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the crypto meme that has resonated almost as much as Bitcoin, or even more, mainly thanks to the promotion that Elon Musk has made on his social networks.

With the aim of offering a context, it is worth mentioning that DOGE has experienced a growth of approximately 4,600% nothing more during 2021. Interestingly this growth has been mainly led by the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, who has demonstrated his support in networks social.

In particular, Glauber Contessoto claims that on April 15 at 6:00 p.m. PDT, he became a Dogecoin millionaire. How? Well, Contessoto invested $ 180,000 in Dogecoin on February 5. To recap, that day DOGE was trading at roughly $ 0.045.

Therefore, taking into account that DOGE was valued at USD 0.45 on April 16, Contessoto’s investment saw his investment increase by 870%.

Why did you decide to invest in DOGE?

Although Contessoto’s case was a successful one, his investment was undoubtedly extremely risky.

In this way, the crypto investor explained to CNBC that he was particularly intrigued by Dogecoin. The reason is essentially the Reddit community of crypto and Elon Musk.

So despite not knowing if Musk’s Tweets in support of DOGE are serious, Contessoto assured CNBC that he believes the guy is a genius.

However, despite everything, the investment he made in Dogecoin was extremely risky. The investor used all his savings and positions in assets such as Tesla and Uber to invest in Dogecoin and, in addition, he used the margin of RobinHood.

But, as we well know, the size of the risk is proportional to the potential profit or loss. This is how Contessoto is one of the success stories that managed to increase its investment to more than USD 1 million.

Now the question is: Will you still risk losing everything? Yes, he assured CNBC that his plan is that once he reaches $ 10 million, he will take 10%. In his opinion, this will continue to grow.

