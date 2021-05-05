Dogecoin marks a new all-time high and Gemini headquarters in the face of crypto pressure

Today the crypto meme, Dogecoin (DOGE), has hit a new all-time high of $ 0.54, displacing XRP for fourth place in the crypto market.

Dogecoin continues to top crypto headlines

The crypto meme has become popular for its continuous impressive price increases. Especially considering that the history of Dogecoin started as a joke. However, the 99% growth over the last 7 days proves otherwise.

In particular, the increase of approximately 22% during the last 24 hours has its explanation in the announcement of its listing on the eToro platform. However, it has not been the only crypto platform to include Dogecoin recently as Gemini joined it.

Today Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini, explained that “Dogecoin is the people’s money. It is organic, irreverent and fun. It is not imposed on us by a government or some other central authority, it is chosen by us and by the people.

S&P launches crypto index, first with Bitcoin and Ethereum

Today the S&P Dow Jones Index announced the launch of three crypto indices tied to the performance of the two largest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

According to the company, these products are intended to “provide transparency to the emerging crypto market.” So it will measure the performance of selected crypto assets “listed on recognized open exchanges that meet the minimum criteria for liquidity and market capitalization.”

Thus it began offering the S&P Bitcoin Index (SPBTC) based on Bitcoin, S&P Ethereum Index (SPETH) based on Ether. And finally, the S&P Cryptocurrency MegaCap Index (SPCMC), which is designed to track the performance of BTC and ETH weighted by market capitalization.

May 7 is a key date for Ethereum crypto investors

On May 7, a total of $ 470 million in Ethereum options will expire. In a way, ETH bulls control 100% of options expiration.

The reason is that Ethereum’s rise to $ 3,300 has rendered all bearish put options worthless before the expiration of $ 470 million this Friday.

In a few lines …

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said today that it is possible that interest rates will rise slightly and this caused setbacks for the crypto leader.Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, assures that CBDCs will never be able to offer the freedoms associated with cryptos.

