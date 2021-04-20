Dogecoin fans to celebrate “DOGE Day” with an epic price spike

The Dogecoin rally has sparked a frenzy among hodlers. They want to make April 20 “DOGE day”.

DOGE has soared to its all-time high of $ 0.41 on April 19. The coin, which was created as a meme, has now gained 428.2% in 7 days.

The current state of the crypto market has generated mixed feelings in different fields. Bitcoin and major altcoins tumbled over the weekend. Many felt that it had been long delayed as the markets had risen massively.

Dodgecoin

In fact, the total capitalization of the crypto market momentarily crossed the $ 2 trillion mark. He experienced a sharp decline after the “bloodbath.” Bitcoin plunged and quickly stabilized around the $ 55,000 mark.

However, there is a celebration from DOGE fans amid the market crash. The meme-inspired cryptocurrency has continued to exceed expectations, earning 25% in the last 24 hours.

Doge

On the 7-day chart, Dogecoin is up more than 400%. Its market capitalization is now over $ 55 billion.

In the wake of the recent surge, DOGE fans have set aside April 20 to commemorate the coin, they call it: “DOGE day”. Many hodlers have expressed their enthusiasm for the coin and the celebrations have already started on social media.

The decision to choose April 20 is not a coincidence, as the date is informally “world marijuana day.”

Dogecoin

Mark Cuban’s Mavericks won’t sell their DOGEs

Inspired by the rally, Mark Cuban said that the Mavericks would not sell the Dogecoin earned from the sales. At the beginning of this year, the Dallas-based NBA team began accepting DOGE payments at its online store.

They have accumulated over 121,000 DOGEs since the announcement. Cuban is excited about the increase in sales and the price of Dogecoin, and a long journey awaits him.

Read more

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/S_Tvjg1A_dPQFCGG6JTgSg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY1OS42ODM2NTU1MzYwMjgx/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/VLcJI7lGQ4jloNTA1aC.DA–~B/aD0zOTE7dz01Njk7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/a3b37ad4d55f8e89328aafe10fb01306″/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/S_Tvjg1A_dPQFCGG6JTgSg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY1OS42ODM2NTU1MzYwMjgx/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/VLcJI7lGQ4jloNTA1aC.DA–~B/aD0zOTE7dz01Njk7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/a3b37ad4d55f8e89328aafe10fb01306″ class=”caas-img”/>

Also, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the high-profile advocates of Dogecoin. He has made several tweets that skyrocketed the price of the coin. His most recent tweet sent the price of the coin to a new all-time high.

The post Dogecoin Fans will celebrate “DOGE Day” with an epic price spike was first seen on BeInCrypto.