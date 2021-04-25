Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis for May

Dogecoin (DOGE) has advanced from $ 0.05 above $ 0.44 since the beginning of April, with the current price hovering around $ 0.27. The current trend for this cryptocurrency is still bullish, but when trading Dogecoin, you should be aware that the price could also weaken further in the coming days.

Fundamental analysis: Liquidity has increased dramatically this April

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has skyrocketed since the beginning of April, and this coin continues to trade in a buy zone. There is no risk of the trend reversing for now, but if the price falls below $ 0.20 again, it would be a firm ‘sell’ signal and the next target could be around $ 0.15.

Dogecoin is a derivative of Luckycoin that Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus created. Dogecoin has one-minute block intervals, making it faster than other blockchains, while its great offer and low price facilitated efficient micro-tip content on social media.

Dogecoin has started to attract the interest of traders after Elon Musk said that the only thing preventing this currency from becoming the ‘official currency of the internet’ is its high level of concentration among a few wealthy people.

Elon Musk also said that he bought Dogecoin for his son and invited major shareholders to sell a substantial amount of his stash of DOGE in exchange for their full support. A small group of people own more than 50% of the entire supply of Dogecoin, and this is one of the main reasons why this cryptocurrency cannot achieve mainstream adoption.

“If the main Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, they will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real problem, “said Elon Musk.

The liquidity of this cryptocurrency has increased dramatically this month and despite the current correction, Dogecoin continues to attract the attention of traders.

Technical Analysis: Dogecoin Extended Its Correction From All-Time Highs Above $ 0.44

The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, the price of Dogecoin may weaken further in the coming days, and it may not be the best time to invest in this cryptocurrency.

Data source: tradingview.com

Critical support levels are $ 0.20 and $ 0.15, $ 0.35, 0.40 and $ 0.45, represent the current resistance levels. If the price jumps above $ 0.35 in May, it would be a signal to trade Dogecoin (DOGE), and the first target could be around $ 0.40.

Rising above $ 0.40 supports the continuation of the uptrend, and we have the path open to the $ 0.45 resistance level. On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 0.20 again, that would be a strong “sell” signal, and we have the path open at $ 0.15.

Resume

