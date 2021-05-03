Dogecoin (DOGE) outperforms Twitter and Ford in market capitalization

Dogecoin has a market capitalization valued at $ 49.8 billion, which means it is worth more than the US multinational Ford Motor Company ($ 45.2 billion) and the social media giant Twitter ($ 44.1 billion).

The altcoin currently sits at number 255 on Asset Dash’s rankings, stalking Newmont Corporation, which is at number 254. Newmont is the world’s largest gold mining company and has a market capitalization of little. more than 50 billion dollars.

Dogecoin outperforms Twitter and Ford

The value of Dogecoin is higher than a traditional commodity-based company like Ford or just lower than one like Newmont Corporation and so on. The long-standing paradox that traditional investors face with cryptocurrencies that have no physical value continues.

Market capitalization is a remarkable success considering it was launched only seven years ago on December 6, 2013, while Twitter and Ford were established in 2006 and 1903 respectively.

Dogecoin’s growth accelerated in 2021 after people like Elon Musk and renowned businessman Mark Cuban show their support for cryptocurrency through social media.

The “DogeFather”

The recent strength of Dogecoin could be related to Musk’s upcoming performance that he will host on Saturday Night Live this coming weekend, specifically on May 8.

The Tesla founder has a famous interest in cryptocurrency and has even been described as the “DogeFather.” Saturday Night Live will provide a massive platform for Musk and viewers, who might be expecting a boom in the value of the coin if Musk mentions it in one of his performances on the show.

Musk took to Twitter for parody ideas. A fan asked if he will incorporate his title, and the DogeFather replied “Definitely.” Some traders believe that the exposure could lead to Dogecoin gaining even more momentum.

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, both software engineers when they wanted a payment system without traditional bank fees. It started as a joke, using the image of the “Doge” meme.

