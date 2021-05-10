Dogecoin (DOGE) Officially Beats Bitcoin (BTC) in Google Searches

For years now, Bitcoin (BTC) has been a dominant currency in almost every way. Sure, their network isn’t the most scalable or cheapest, but it was always the coin with the highest price, the largest market capitalization, and as the face of the crypto industry, it also dominated Google searches.

This changed recently, as global interest shifted from Bitcoin to Dogecoin (DOGE), the joke coin launched in 2013, which was based on a popular meme at the time, and whose lifespan was expected to be a few months, in the best case.

The dramatic 2021 of Dogecoin

The history of DOGE is well known now, as the coin survived years and years near the top of the crypto industry, against all odds. DOGE achieved this by somehow becoming a joyous and industry favorite cryptocurrency. However, with the support of Elon Musk and a campaign that cleverly used certain high-profile events earlier this year, DOGE began to ride a wave that took it not only to the top 10 list, but also to the top of Google searches, so far. when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

Google Trends data shows that searches for Dogecoin have managed to score 100 points, up from 14 for Bitcoin on May 9. The period under investigation was May 3-10, and the increase in searches for DOGE may have something to do with Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, which took place on March 8. Many even bet on whether Musk will reference crypto in his speech and, if so, what currency it will be.

It turned out that he did mention DOGE at the end of his monologue, and although DOGE’s price dropped briefly after the speech due to its oversold by its forks, it quickly managed to regain its price as interest and awareness mounted. brought buyers back. But, all of DOGE’s 2021 has been pretty dramatic, with massive searches, purchases, mentions, and more, so the volatility isn’t surprising.