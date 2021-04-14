Dogecoin (DOGE) hits a new all-time high

Dogecoin (DOGE) has just hit a new all-time high after growing 78.57% in the last 24 hours. The Shiba Inu-based coin now has a market capitalization of nearly $ 17 billion, trading at a price of $ 0.1318.

Dogecoin soars to a new record

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have recently risen to new heights, this time simultaneously. However, the major cryptocurrencies are not the only ones experiencing massive price increases. They were joined by several altcoins, including Dogecoin, a prank crypto from 2013.

When it was created, DOGE was a meme-based coin that didn’t have a particularly long life expectancy. Even its creator hoped it would disappear along with the meme, and it soon went down, distancing itself from the coin.

However, DOGE became the darling of the cryptocurrency industry, and this popularity allowed it to not only stay alive for almost 7 and a half years at the moment, but also skyrocket to the position of the 10th largest cryptocurrency, with priced at just over 13. cents.

Why did DOGE come about?

DOGE, which Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, called his favorite coin on several occasions, rose recently, likely as a consequence of the direct listing of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The Coinbase listing helps further validate the entire crypto industry, as well as the currencies it supports. Not to mention that it encourages the buying and selling of coins as a business.

DOGE’s rise is particularly notable, as it increased by more than 2,000% between January 1, 2021, and now, April 14. Also, the fact that it is Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency probably helped, particularly since Musk briefly became the world’s richest man earlier this year.

DOGE also saw an explosion in popularity after a Reddit group decided to try raising its price to $ 1. This ‘to the moon’ campaign used every means at its disposal, including hype about another subreddit, WallStreetBets, which was also behind GameStop’s price rally earlier this year.