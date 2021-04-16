Dogecoin (DOGE) goes to the moon 100% increase in 24 hours, 350% in 7 days

The crypto industry’s favorite cryptocurrency, joke coin DOGE, has recently risen after a series of events. The coin rose again today, rising more than 100% in the last 24 hours and around 350% in the last week, according to recent data. However, his performance to date saw him increase by more than 5,000%, while his annual increase exceeded gains of 12,600%.

Dogecoin outperforms any other crypto asset

Dogecoin is undoubtedly the best performing asset in 2021. It outperformed almost all other cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours, climbing to eighth place on the list of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Meanwhile, the price of the coin rose to $ 0.2637, which is a new all-time high, coming just one day after the previous one at $ 0.13.

Moving to eighth place, this joke coin outperformed Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), and even Uniswap (UNI), the world’s largest DEX. As mentioned, the coin is up 5,000% since the beginning of the year and 12,600% in the last 12 months.

This brought quite a surprising twist to the crypto market that apparently took even savvy investors and traders by surprise. One example is Scott Melker, who tweeted about the new development saying this is the first DOGE bomb to be lost in years, but he’s still more than happy to see it.

This is the first $ DOGE pump I have missed in years, but I still absolutely love to see it. Favorite asset of all time, changed my life in 2017. Happy for you guys who are in it, innit? – The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) April 16, 2021

DOGE rises as the rest of the currencies start to trade in the red

Interestingly, while DOGE continues to climb, the other crypto industry favorites, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, and many others, are trading in the red, at least when it comes to their daily performance. While they are all green on a weekly basis, their daily performance has taken a hit after the Central Bank of Turkey recently announced that crypto payments will be banned from April 30.

The country is not banning coins entirely; It is still legal to buy, own, trade and merchants can even use their bank accounts to transfer fiat money to crypto exchanges and buy coins. But the use of cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services will be illegal within two weeks.