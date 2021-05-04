Dogecoin (DOGE) Finds Its Way Into Major League Baseball

The popularity of Dogecoin has continued to grow as it has attracted the attention of a Major League Baseball team. Oakland Athletics announced on Twitter that it will begin selling ticket packages for 100 units of Dogecoin (DOGE).

Baseball team president Dave Kaval stated that the team has already processed transactions using the meme-based currency. According to him, it is the first time that a Major League team has accepted Dogecoin as a means of purchasing game tickets.

Increased use of Dogecoin for transactions

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The increased use of Dogecoin for transactions has been somewhat remarkable, to say the least. The token was released as a joke, featuring the image of the dog Shiba Ino, generally known as Doge online.

But it has become one of the most widely used tokens, especially when it comes to transactions. He also has a long list of followers, including rapper Snoop Dog and Tesla co-founder Elon Musk. The token was up 25% on Tuesday, hitting a new all-time high of $ 0.48302.

Oakland A stated that it wants to sell two-seat booths in Infield Plaza for 100 Dogecoin for the next games on May 6.

Based on the current price of Dogecoin, the ticket would be worth around $ 48 if the price stays that way. This means that fans who pay with Dogecoin will pay less than those who pay with fiat currency for the ticket.

Bitcoin Payments Already Used in Oakland A

Fans have been asked to fill out a form so that ticket sales representatives can communicate with them in the checkout process through BitPay.

Although this is the first time that Oakland A will allow ticket payment through Dogecoin, it is not the first time that it has welcomed crypto payments on its platform. In early March, the team opened its balance sheet to receive ticket payments in Bitcoin.