Dogecoin (DOGE) bounces and seeks a new all-time high

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has been declining since reaching its all-time high, but rebounded sharply on April 23.

Dogecoin is expected to keep rising and to finally hit a new all-time high.

DOGE falls after its all-time high

Between April 15-16, DOGE increased just over 250%, leading to an all-time high of $ 0.45 on April 16. However, the price fell sharply afterwards.

The decline continued through April 23, culminating in a local low of $ 0.169. Following this, DOGE created a hammer candle with a very long lower wick, a strong signal of buying pressure. Since then, the price has moved higher.

Technical indicators remain bullish. The MACD and the RSI are rising. While the Stochastic Oscillator is neutral, it has not yet made a bearish crossover.

DOGE All-Time High

DOGE / BTC chart by TradingView

BTC wave count

Cryptocurrency trader @Altstreetbet outlined a chart of DOGE, stating that the next wave is likely to carry the token to a new all-time high above $ 0.55.

DOGE Wave Count

Source: Twitter

The wave count effectively shows a completed ABC structure. If correct, DOGE will start an impulsive move to the upside afterwards.

If we use an external Fib retracement throughout the decline, the closest resistance zone would be at $ 0.621.

A decline below the April 24 low of $ 0.222 (red line) would invalidate this particular wave count.

DOGE Correction

DOGE / BTC chart by TradingView

DOGE / BTC

DOGE / BTC’s move looks similar to its USD counterpart, with the only difference being that the correction was an uneven plane.

If the pair continues to rise, the next resistance would likely be found at 982 satoshis. This target is found using the 1.61 outer retracement of the most recent bearish move.

DOGE / BTC

DOGE / BTC chart by TradingView

Conclusion technical analysis of Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE is likely to have started a new bullish momentum and could surge towards a new all-time high. This appears to be the case for the BTC and USD pairs.

