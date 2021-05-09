Dogecoin Crashes As Elon Musk Reveals On Saturday Night Live He Has Asperger Syndrome



Elon Musk was the host this May 8 of the Saturday Night Live program.

Photo: BRITTA PEDERSEN / AFP / Getty Images

This Saturday Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, revealed that he was the first person with Asperger syndrome to host Saturday Night Live as the price of the dogecoing cryptocurrency plummeted by more than 19%.

This Saturday Musk debuted as an SNL host which was first broadcast live internationally via YouTube in more than 100 countries like Mexico, Australia and the United Kingdom.

While Musk presented his monologue, dogecoin investors sold the cryptocurrency that has the image of a meme of a Shina Inu dog when the price was around 69 cents on the dollar and as the program progressed the cryptocurrency reached 56 cents on the dollar falling little more than 19%, as reported by the Coinbase site.

Monologue! 💫 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/xeH1EOU79A – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

Musk’s mom

During the monologue of the SNL program he called his mother, Maye Musk, to the stage, who asked if she remembered when he designed his own video game at age 12, to which his mother replied:

“I remember they paid you $ 500. You were too young to open a bank account so I had to open one for you, ”Musk’s mother said. “You made that video game about space come true.”

Musk, the second richest person on the planet, also joked on SNL on your reputation as an entrepreneur, of being a defender of the digital economy and to name himself as the godfather of dogecoin who he considers his favorite cryptocurrency.

Some analysts have warned investors that despite the fact that dogecoin is one of the 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest value at raising close to $ 63 billion, it could be a way to lose money as experts consider it a speculation bubble.

