Dogecoin crashes after Elon Musk says it’s ‘a scam’ on TV

May 8, 2021 | 1:26 pm

Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live boosted his personal brand and that of NBC Universal, but it also ended the dogecoin rally.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX kicked off his involvement by revealing himself as “the first person with Asperger” to host the show and said he wouldn’t make much eye contact with the cast, “but don’t worry, I know very well how to be ‘human’ in emulator mode ”, he ironized.

Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum that is associated with difficulty in social interaction and is sometimes referred to as “high-functioning autism.”

Although the mogul is no stranger to the cameras, with appearances on the shows ‘Rick and Morty’, ‘The Simpsons’ and the movie ‘Iron Man 2’, many wondered how Musk would handle himself during a live comedy show. .

The answer is that he and the writers of the broadcast tried to soften the rough edges of his public persona. Throughout the show, Musk made a few jokes himself, such as his provocative tweets and the occasion when he smoked marijuana during an interview.

If I offended someone I just want to say that I reinvented electric cars and will send people to Mars in a spaceship. Did you think he would be a normal, laid back guy?

During the sketches, the mogul played Wario, from the Nintendo ‘Super Mario’ franchise, a version of himself attending an emergency on Mars and a gunman who developed an electric hair and proposed to dig a tunnel to escape a shooting.

The defense calls Wario. pic.twitter.com/D2ANjRmbMO – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

NBC Universal also used the controversy and hype surrounding its host to launch the Saturday Night Live franchise beyond television, by making the show’s first live broadcast to more than 100 countries via YouTube.

Dogecoin, “a scam”

Elon Musk’s appearance on the comedy show had sparked excitement among several of his followers and investors in dogecoin, who wondered if he would make any mention of the cryptocurrency and how its price would move.

And yes, he did mention it on numerous occasions, although it may not have had the expected effect.

In one of his speeches, Musk appeared as a cryptocurrency specialist and when asked “what is dogecoin?”, He replied, “It’s the future of the currency. It is an unstoppable financial vehicle that will take over the world. “

Lloyd Ostertag stopped by the desk to talk cryptocurrency. pic.twitter.com/cuILxOBJlj – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

Dogecoin looks promising, but invest with caution: Elon Musk

A cast member, Michael Che, replied, “So is it a scam?” To which Musk said, “Yes, it is a scam,” and laughed.

The cryptocurrency, whose value had soared more than 10,000% for the year, topping 73 cents on the dollar, fell to 46.01 cents at 8:08 a.m. New York (7:08 a.m. Mexico City), a decline of 35% in just 24 hours, Bloomberg reported with data from CoinGecko.

Elon Musk is a dogecoin enthusiast and had helped fuel the recent rally to some extent with tweets and comments.

With information from Reuters