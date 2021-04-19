Dogecoin bubble will attract regulators, says Cardano founder

Key facts:

Hoskinson explains that the price achieved by dogecoin has no foundation.

Regulators will seek to attack the freedom and autonomy of cryptocurrencies, says the mathematician.

“When the dogecoin bubble bursts, it will be a catalyst for regulators and lawmakers to get more involved with cryptocurrencies and hurt the entire industry,” says Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano blockchain.

According to the mathematician, “the price of dogecoin is not sustainable and is going to collapse.” When this happens, according to him, “large amounts of money from retail investors are going to be lost very quickly.”

Hoskinson, who was also part of the founding team of Ethereum, is convinced that “when the bubble bursts, the State will consult professionals, ask for the opinion of senators and the SEC will start running saying ‘this proves that the cryptocurrency ecosystem cannot control itself.”

This 33-year-old American predicts that when they arrive strong regulations, “There will be a point where freedom and autonomy will no longer exist.” “We will not be better than banks, but you will have to have a charter for cryptocurrencies, just like you get a banking charter,” he added.

Hoskinson considers the price of dogecoin to be a bubble without any foundation. Source: Youtube.

The statements of the founder of Cardano, which took place on April 16 through a YouTube broadcast, take place within the framework of a bullish run on dogecoin price. The cryptocurrency meme reached a new all-time high of $ 0.45 days ago. In addition, it led the top 5 of the week that just ended, according to the ranking prepared by CriptoNoticias.

Dogecoin: “a mockery of my life’s work”

Hoskinson did not limit himself to predicting the consequences of the bursting of what he considers a bubble in the price of dogecoin, but he provided the reasons for such an assertion. He mentioned blockchains like Algorand, Tezos, Avalanche, Cardano and Ethereum 2.0 and said that “they all have great teams, capital and responsibility.” “Its developers wake up every day to try to take the software, protocol and ecosystems to the next level,” he added.

Instead, about dogecoin, the creator of Cardano explains that “it does not have a stable development team and it does not have original technology, but it is a copy of Bitcoin.” He concludes his idea by saying that “there is a huge difference between dogecoin [y los proyectos anteriormente mencionados], because in these projects there is nothing that is a copy, but everything is new ».

Those of us who lead the third generation of cryptocurrencies are the ones who are going to have to clean up the mess and bear the consequences of the future revolution as a result of the bursting of the dogecoin bubble. It’s a mockery of my life’s work. It is a mockery of the hard work and effort that many people put into this industry and space. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano.

Finally, Hoskinson made a call “to anyone who is listening”: “do not buy dogecoin, get out of dogecoin. If you made money with this cryptocurrency, great, but get out of there because it is a bubble, it is not real and there is nothing sustainable there.

After several days on the rise, the price of dogecoin had today, April 19, a slight correction that took it to $ 0.35. According to its market capitalization ranks fifth among all cryptocurrencies above renowned players such as Tether (USDT), Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) himself.

The cryptocurrency meme seems to have infected some copycat projects and there was a dogseason. For example, shiba inu (SHIBA), dogefi (DOGEFI) and dogecash (DOGEC) are some of the cryptocurrencies and tokens that, in the last 7 days, had increases of up to 1,700%.