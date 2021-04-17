Dogecoin Becomes Eighth Largest Cryptocurrency After Tremendous 313% Weekly Gain

Compartir

The crypto space continues to unravel new milestones, with the latest Dogecoin (DOGE) being to enter the top ten list. Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency founded in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, has been gaining popularity lately, as Santiment acknowledges.

The on-chain metrics provider explained the new milestone reached by DOGE:

“Dogecoin has really rocketed to the eighth largest cryptocurrency asset by market cap after a tremendous week of + 313% to hit the top 10 and hit ATH $ 0.2917 a few hours ago.”

Initially invented as a “joke coin” based on the “Doge” meme featuring a Shina Inu dog, this altcoin has defied all odds to emerge victorious in the crypto space thanks to the endorsement of famous people like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. and American rapper Snoop Dogg.

At one point, Elon Musk declared that Dogecoin was “the crypto of the people.” His comments sparked new interest among more conservative investors, especially those who had made a sell-off following a massive rally in the coin in an attempt to mirror GameStop’s gains in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Dogecoin accepted as a payment option by the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks

As Dogecoin continues to gain traction, the eighth largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization was accepted as a payment option for tickets and merchandise purchased online by the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks last month.

The Dogecoin hype created by Elon Musk appears to have continued and increased as the meme-based cryptocurrency continues to go mainstream.

For example, DOGE is now available at 1,800 ATMs in the United States. Coinflip, the largest Bitcoin ATM network, revealed that it added Dogecoin as a purchase option due to the “popularity and recent mass adoption” of DOGE.

A SpartanGroup partner thinks it would be interesting for millennials to choose DOGE as their store of value / currency of choice over gold and the US dollar, as they have largely contributed to the skyrocketing price of DOGE.

