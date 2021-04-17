Dogecoin and Ethereum Classic dominate weekly top with rises of more than 100%

From April 11 to 17, 2021, the cryptocurrency market is mostly green. More than 85% of altcoins have risen in price with increases of up to more than 100%, according to statistics from Coin Check Up.

The most appreciated cryptocurrencies in these seven days are led by Dogecoin (DOGE), which achieves a new all-time high driven by its followers on Reddit. They follow him Ethereum Classic (ETC), which is also gaining popularity among followers on social media; Y Siacoin (SC), which this week began its hackathon on Skynet.

The weekly top is completed with Bitcoin cash (BCH), which is getting ready for an upcoming network update; Y Litecoin (LTC), whose value appreciates after the launch in Germany of a listed product or ETP.

The price of Bitcoin has continued to break its all-time highs and traded above $ 64,000 on April 15. On average BTC appreciated by 1.4% in these seven days, ranging between 58,000 and 64,800 dollars.

The expected Coinbase listing on Nasdaq on April 14, resulted in a new push for bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general, which came from exceeding 2 trillion dollars of capitalization. BTC flows out of exchanges into cold wallets in the hands of long-term holders also played a role.

Ether (ETH), for its part, also benefited from this momentum, appreciating 10.7% during the week. The price of ETH moved between $ 2,121 and $ 2,535 in seven days.

In this period, the value of the cryptocurrency it also reached a new all-time high, exceeding $ 2,500. ETH has benefited from developments in decentralized finance (DeFi) and, more recently, the great boom in non-fungible tokens (NFT), according to an analysis published by CryptoNews.

Other relevant cryptocurrencies on the market are on the rise. Cardano (ADA) advances 12.6%; Polkadot (DOT) gains 6.2%; and Ripple’s XRP appreciates at 29.8%. This, while Litecoin (LTC) grows 40% and is located in the weekly top.

Dogecoin hits the top 10 by market capitalization

The price of DOGE has registered explosive growth since April 16, with a rebound of more than 100% in 24 hours, to hit a new all-time high of $ 0.44976. The growth has continued in the last hours and the average advance of the cryptocurrency has been almost 400% in 7 days.

Among the reasons that seem to be driving this growth is the rapid growth of his followers on social networks, particularly his Reddit account. DOGE was even included in the list of 3 cryptocurrencies that will be part of the WallStreetBets discussions, the Reddit forum that helped drive GameStop’s stock price earlier in the year.

Dogecoin managed to surpass USD 50,000 million in market capitalization last Friday, being placed at times in the fourth and fifth place in the ranking. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency continues in the top 10, ranking eighth.

Last February, a report from Coin Metrics pointed to Dogecoin as the cryptocurrency most driven by social media. An assumption that is evident with the increases it has experienced this year thanks to the tweets of Elon Musk and other public figures, in addition to Mark Cuban’s decision to accept DOGE in the Dallas Mavericks games.

The market capitalization is USD 34,230 million and the daily trade volume is USD 38,960 million.

The price of DOGE reached a new all-time high this week. Source: Coin Check Up

Ethereum Classic hits a new all-time high

Following in the footsteps of Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic reached a new all-time high, to trade at a ceiling of USD 49.78 this April 17. The ETC team reported the milestone on their Twitter account. The cryptocurrency, which was derived from a hard fork in the Ethereum community, had not exceeded the value of $ 38.9 since February 2018.

On average, the cryptocurrency made a 117% advance on the week. The network’s hashrate has also been rising steadily over the past 6 months along with the increase in price, “which has contributed to making the network more attractive to interested miners and increasing overall security,” according to ETC Cooperative in another tweet.

Some analysts comment that something similar to DOGE happens with ETC, and the impulse comes from users of social networks. In fact, Ethereum Classic ranked third on the list of ten trending tickers at Stocktwits.com, a social network for investors and traders with more than 3 million active users.

In the last month the cryptocurrency seems to be gaining the attention of members of the ecosystem, perhaps as an alternative to the high transaction costs in Ethereum. The market capitalization of ETC is USD 4.66 billion and the daily trade volume is USD 18.63 billion.

ETC traded above $ 49 at the close of this week topping its all-time high. Source: Coin Check Up

Launch Sia’s hackathon to create content on Skynet

This week Sia’s team began its hackathon for the development of content creation applications on Skynet, which will close on May 31 next. As reported by this media, USD 25,000 in prizes will be awarded during the event.

In this context, the price of the cryptocurrency has been in steady advance since the end of March, gaining further momentum on April 16. On average, SC appreciated almost 90% in seven days

Skynet is a distributed data warehousing service launched in February 2020. David Vorick, co-founder and CEO of Sia, said the goal of the hackathon is to encourage user engagement on this platform. “We want developers to create applications that trigger social interactions between users.”

In addition to the event, Vorick announced the launch of MySky, a decentralized identity protocol that gives users control of their data within Skynet.

Meanwhile, the network’s cryptocurrency peaked at $ 0.0646 on April 17, starting from a low of $ 0.0259 on April 13. In this same period, the Sia Foundation also unveiled a new version of software for the network (v.1.5.6).

As of press time, SC’s market capitalization is $ 2.58 billion and daily trade volume is $ 4.4 billion.

The price of SC started to gain further momentum from April 16. Source: Coin Check Up

Bitcoin Cash prepares for an upcoming network update

The price of Bitcoin Cash has been advancing since the beginning of April, amid the increased attention that the cryptocurrency market has been gaining in the media and financial markets. BCH, the product of a bitcoin fork, gained around 68% over the course of this week.

In this framework, Bitcoin ABC, the development group behind the project, announces a new software version (0.23.1) now available for download and aimed primarily at developers. The version will be launched in the next network update, scheduled for May 15.

However, beyond the issue of the update, analysts suggest that new investors are looking for the oldest cryptocurrencies with the lowest valuations regarding BTC and ETH. This is because the two main cryptocurrencies, with their significant price increases, may have become very expensive for some traders and miners.

This fact could explain the rise of DOGE, ETC and BCH, along with another batch of crypto assets that have had strong rallies in the last month, generating what is known as the “altcoin season”.

In that sense, Kelvin Koh, partner of Spartan Group, a fund focused on DeFi, commented on Twitter that “there are a lot of quantitative funds that play the convergence between BTC and a handful of liquid altcoins. Whenever altcoins seem cheap relative to BTC, they go into it. When they look expensive, they turn to BTC again. ‘

The price of BCH has risen 125% in the last two weeks. In 7 days it went from a low of USD 696 on April 11 to a maximum of USD 1,187 this Saturday 17. The market capitalization is USD 19,210 million and the daily trade volume is USD 15,300 million.

The price of Bitcoin Cash has seen a significant rise since the beginning of April. Source: Coin Check Up

Germany digital stock exchange trades a Litecoin ETP

This week ETC Group, a London-based firm, reported on the offering of a new cryptocurrency derivative based on Litecoin. It is a publicly traded product, or ETP, that operates from April 14 on the Deutsche Börse Xetra trading platform, in Germany.

As the firm explains, the Litecoin ETP is traded with the “ELTC” ticker and has a management fee of 2%. It is the first Litecoin product on this platform. It represents ETC Group’s third cryptocurrency ETP in the last year. In June 2020, the company launched a Bitcoin ETP on Xetra, followed by an Ether ETP last March.

The price of LTC has gained up to 40% this week. In the last seven days, it ranged from a low of $ 241 on April 11 to a peak of $ 330 on April 17. LTC it did not exceed the barrier of USD 300 for three years, as highlighted by the Litecoin team on Twitter.

The market capitalization is USD 20,150 million and the daily trade volume is USD 23,930 million.

The price of Litecoin peaked at $ 330 on April 17. Source: Coin Check Up