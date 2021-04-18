Dogecoin and CryptoCurrency Reddit Communities Rise As Cryptocurrency Euphoria Rises

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

With much of the market obsessed with the sudden Bitcoin (BTC) price correction over the weekend, retail interest in digital assets appears to be on the rise, according to the latest Reddit statistics.

The r / dogecoin community added 145,859 weekly subscribers, according to Subreddit Stats. The gains are not surprising given DOGE’s dramatic rally over the past week. The meme-based cryptocurrency soared 400% during that period, pushing its annual returns to an incredible 5,000%.

DOGE’s parabolic rally moderated over the weekend, and sentiment data from social media from The TIE and Cointelegraph indicated more pain in the near term. That’s because price action often correlates with social media engagement; a decrease in the latter is sometimes a precursor to bearish price action in the short term.

Meanwhile, the r / CryptoCurrency community, which is dedicated to all things digital assets, added 86,838 new subscribers during the week. New members of the community were greeted by platinum award winner “mirza1h” on Sunday. In a subreddit post, miraza1h said:

“The past week has been crazy in the world of cryptocurrencies, so naturally things here were not as they normally are. Your curious posts / comments may have been ignored a bit. On the weekend things are a bit more relaxed, so don’t hesitate to ask us what you want.

The user also introduced new subreddit followers to Moon, the native token of the r / CryptoCurrency community.

Like DOGE, the overall cryptocurrency market hobbled into Sunday’s session, having declined by a cumulative $ 386 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Digital asset market capitalization briefly fell below $ 1.9 trillion before recovering to around $ 2 trillion.

Massive shakes are nothing new for seasoned cryptocurrency investors. Even during bull markets, drops of 20% or more are quite common, especially after big rallies. Speculation about a steep drop in Bitcoin’s hashing power and the possibility of US regulatory action against crypto-friendly banks may have contributed to the drop on Sunday.

Even with the latest reversal, the cryptocurrency market is still twice the size it was in January, when it first crossed the $ 1 trillion milestone.