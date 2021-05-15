Dogecoin and cardano steal the star from bitcoin and skyrocket

Very strong increases in dogecoin this Friday, which seems to be completely on its own and stands out from the gloomy outlook in most ‘altcoins’ and the bitcoin that rebound after further falls after Elon Musk, has redoubled his attack by insisting that Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation is highly polluting. Instead, in a series of tweets, the Tesla founder has praised the crypto meme, which rises above $ 0.5 on a new 45% rally.

Musk has been an early corporate advocate for digital currency adoption and has helped fuel the popularity of dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013. The digital currency has gained as much as 26,000% in the last six months to the heat of your comments. In fact, this Thursday he announced, also on Twitter, work with this ‘crypto’.

Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

On the other hand, Coinbase has announced plans to add the quote for the dog meme parody currency to its cryptocurrency listing. During the presentation of company benefits, has communicated that operators will be able to carry out operations with dogecoin within six to eight weeks.

NEW HISTORICAL MAXIMS OF THE CARDANO

The other ‘altcoin’ that captures attention this Friday is the ADA, the token of the Cardano network – although both names are used interchangeably for the ‘crypto’. Up 5% and marks another all-time high at $ 1.88 as the crypto prepares for its ‘Alonzo’ update later this month, which will make smart contracts possible on the Cardano network.

The most recent update occurred on April 1, codenamed Daedalus. It made it possible for users to access their ADA tokens within a streamlined interface, as well as having the ability to store all native Cardano tokens.