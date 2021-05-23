DOGE ranks fourth in the crypto market after surpassing ADA and BNB

DOGE has overtaken BNB and ADA to rank fourth among cryptocurrencies by capitalization, as the bearish momentum has triggered selloffs across the market.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has managed to outperform Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) and ranks fourth by total market capitalization.

The jump comes as bearish momentum continues over the weekend. Bitcoin has seen its price continue to fall for the fourteenth day in a row.

The negative price action has had a dramatic effect on altcoins as they have also lost value.

Bearish price action sees a shift in the top 5 cryptocurrencies

However, DOGE has managed to see less red on the market compared to BNB and ADA. BNB plunged nearly 19% Sunday as it lost another spot.

The two-place drop comes as Binance’s native token lost its position on Saturday to Cardano.

ADA suffered a 12.8% price drop on Sunday, while DOGE fell 9.6% according to Binance.

Elon continues to support DOGE

Elon Musk recently came out endorsing DOGE once again in a tweet, saying:

“I have not sold and I will not sell any Doge.”

DOGE has registered great growth during 2021. Although the price of the cryptocurrency has decreased by 55%, DOGE is still climbing almost 7,000% this year.

ADA has enjoyed increasing popularity as it continues to push to become a true competitor to Ethereum.

The project recently announced its next ERC-20 converter, which will be launched on the mainnet.

Furthermore, Cardano has also expanded its partnerships with African companies to further expand cryptocurrencies in rural areas.

Right after BNB, ADA and DOGE is Ripple (XRP), which ranks seventh in market capitalization.

The project has also experienced a dramatic drop in price with the rest of the market.

XRP is currently to just 3.29 billion in market capitalization behind BNB.

