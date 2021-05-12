DOGE is the new US dollar

Compartir

Are they really that different?

I’ll get in trouble for this post (part of the course). Reflect before commenting!

Let me tell you about a certain currency.

It has an infinite supply, its creators constantly print more, it cannot be exchanged for anything, and it is not backed by anything. On top of that, its price floats freely in global markets, a small number of people own most of its supply, and most trade it for something else almost as soon as they get it.

You probably use it every day, and if not, your country’s economy depends on its use.

I am talking about the US dollar, of course.

There is also a cryptocurrency that has the same characteristics. It took the world by storm for a few weeks, then saw its value drop 50% (still 100 times more this year).

I am talking about Dogecoin, of course.

What is the joke coin?