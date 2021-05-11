DOGE fans can now earn up to 2.25% interest on Gemini

Thanks to its recent explosion in popularity and its rapidly rising price, DOGE has become one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the entire industry, managing to reach fourth place on the list of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. However, that seems to be just the beginning of the progress that this particular project will see.

Gemini allows special benefits for DOGE owners

Until now, the crypto industry treated DOGE like a joke coin that was in 2013, when it was first created. However, Dogecoin is now much more than that, and some are finally beginning to admit it.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Gemini, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins, for example, showed their appreciation for DOGE by adding it to their Gemini Earn wallet, making it the 32nd cryptocurrency listed here.

What this means is that crypto users now have the opportunity to earn interest in DOGE. Interest can go as high as 2.25%, which may seem like little, but it can have a significant impact on user earnings on time.

Additionally, by providing custodial support to DOGE, Gemini became the only regulated cryptocurrency exchange that allows trading and earning interest in DOGE in all 50 US states.

DOGE could become the successor to Bitcoin

Finally, Gemini also surprised the crypto community by revealing its belief that Dogecoin could be the successor to Bitcoin (BTC), at least when it comes to continuing BTC’s tradition of being people’s money.

As time goes by, Bitcoin is less and less people’s money and more of a store of value – digital gold, which was its nickname for many years.

The void left by this BTC update could be filled by Dogecoin, which certainly seems to be growing in popularity and is used enough to justify this faith in it.