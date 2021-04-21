DOGE almost hits a new all-time high (ATH) on Dogecoin Day

Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are suggesting to recognize April 20 by naming it DOGE day. In light of this event, we will take a look at the price movement and try to determine where the token is headed.

DOGE failed to hit a new all-time high on its second attempt. Despite this, the bullish structure remains intact.

DOGE reaches its all-time high (ATH)

DOGE rose sharply between April 15-16. In about 24 hours, it was up 254%. This led to an all-time high of $ 0.45 on April 16.

Currently, it has potentially created a double top pattern, which further combines with a bearish divergence on the RSI.

This suggests that a rejection will occur, at least in the short term.

Short-term DOGE movement

The shorter-term six-hour chart supports this appreciation. As with the daily time frame, there is a pronounced bearish divergence at the two most recent highs.

Also, the divergence is present even on the MACD, which was not visible on the daily time frame.

Therefore, the six-hour time frame also supports a short-term decline.

Indicators on the two-hour time frame are similarly bearish.

However, there is also a possible ascending triangle, which is considered a bullish pattern.

Although the readings for all time frames suggest that a short-term dip is expected, DOGE could find support above this ascending support line.

If it does, the bullish structure would be considered intact.

Consequently, after further consolidation, another upward movement would be likely.

DOGE Triangle

Dogecoin (DOGE) technical analysis conclusion

In conclusion, DOGE is not expected to hit a new all-time high in the current attempt.

Rather, a decline towards the support line seems the most likely option. Afterwards, another upward movement could occur.

