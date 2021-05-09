DOGE-1, a satellite financed and paid for with the cryptocurrency, will be taken by SpaceX to the Moon

First it was Tesla accepting Bitcoin and now it is Elon Musk’s other company that accepts cryptocurrencies. SpaceX will carry a satellite paid for with cryptocurrencies to the Moon, not just any cryptocurrency. DOGE-1 is financed with the cryptocurrency that was born from a meme, which represents what is sought to be avoided in the world of cryptocurrencies, with Dogecoin.

Elon Musk announced it on April 1 and since it was the day that the news was, it was taken as a joke. It seems that it was not, SpaceX will literally take Dogecoin to (literally) the Moon.

DOGE-1 is a cubestat whose mission is to acquire data from the Moon and monitor it with on-board sensors and cameras. The company behind it is Geometric Energy Corporation and they plan to launch it in the first quarter of 2022. This task will correspond to SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket, in return SpaceX will charge Geometric Energy Corporation in Dogecoin.

The cryptocurrency born from a meme

When Elon Musk speaks, the Dogecoin goes up. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX is one of the people who has most influenced the price and popularity of this cryptocurrency that was born as a meme. And boy, if it has, the value of Dogecoin has risen 19,000% in one year

On the other hand, almost a third of all Dogecoins are held by a single person. Not everyone likes this great popularity and instability. The co-founder of Ethereum indicates for example that it is a bubble that when exploding will cause a bad name to the rest of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry.

Said and done, in the last hours Dogecoin has suffered one of the most important descents in its history. Reason? An American entertainment program that Elon Musk attended this past Saturday. In it and as a satire Elon Musk explained what Dogecoin is, more or less:

Via | CNBC