dog that a Kennedy gave to Obama after winning the presidency

Former President Barack Obama’s dog Bo died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.

Miami World / telemundo51

Obama and his wife Michelle shared the news of Bo’s passing on Instagram, where they both expressed their regret over the death of a dog that the former president described as a “true friend and faithful companion.”

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but didn’t bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with kids, lived off scraps around the table, and had a great hair, “wrote Barack Obama.

Bo, a Portuguese water dog, was a gift to the Obamas from the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy, Democrat of Massachusetts, a key supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign who became a close family member.

Bo helped Obama keep a promise to his daughters Malia and Sasha that they could have a dog after the election.

A companion dog, Sunny, joined the family in August 2013.

Both were constant presences around the White House and were popular with visitors there, often joining the Obamas for public events. Dogs entertained the crowds at the annual Easter Egg Roll and Bo occasionally joined Michelle Obama in welcoming tourists.

The dogs also cheered on injured service members, as well as hospitalized children that the first lady visited each year just before Christmas.

In a post that featured a slideshow of images of Bo, including one of him sitting behind the president’s desk in the Oval Office, Michelle Obama recounted her years bringing joy to the White House.

“He was there when Barack and I needed a break, calmly walking into one of our offices as if he owned the place, with a ball held firmly between his teeth. He was there when we flew Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for Easter Eggs, and when the Pope came to visit us, ”he wrote.

Michelle Obama wrote that she was grateful for the time the family spent with him due to the pandemic and said that for the past year, “no one has been happier than Bo.”

“All his people were under one roof again,” he wrote.