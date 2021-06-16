Dog puppies are born knowing how to interact with us

They say that dogs they are our best friends. And it is not for less, because since puppies they practically become part of our family. Not only are they adorable, they also interact with us, almost like human babies. It’s a fascinating thing, which for years has caught the attention of science: how can they learn so fast?

But the truth is, according to a study recently published in Current Biology, they don’t learn it. Simply the dog puppies they are born knowing how to interact with humans. They don’t know everything, but they have enough skills to be able to cope well with us and, above all, to cause us that impact that almost makes us introduce them to our family tree.

Communication of dog puppies

The lead author of this recent study is Dr. Emily Bray, from the University of Arizona. In addition to his work at this center, where he is doing his postdoctoral work, he has been collaborating with California-based Canine Companions, an organization dedicated to training assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities. This includes the guides for the blind, but also for any other person with movement, hearing or any other type of difficulties.

It is important that these dogs have the ability to interact with humans since they are small. For this reason, centers like this are dedicated to evaluating puppies, to check which ones are the most suitable to help disabled people.

It is common in dog breeds such as the labrador or the golden retriever, although even within them they are not all the same. This leads one to think that there is a relationship with genes, but until Dr. Bray’s study it was not entirely clear.

So were the experiments

The study involved 375 eight week old dog puppies old, who had not yet been assigned a trainer. Therefore, they had hardly had any interactions with humans.

Four different experiments were conducted to test the puppies’ ability to interact with humans.

The experimenters knew which litter each animal belonged to, so they could establish the influence of genes in your best or worst relationship with people.

As for the experiments, there were four. The first consisted of placing two glasses upside down and put them next to the puppies. Afterwards, a person pointed with the finger in which of them was a treat that they had to look for. It is true that they could have been carried by smell, rather than by human gestures. So there was actually a treat under the other container as well.

For the second experiment, exactly the same procedure was repeated; but, instead of pointing fingers, the researchers placed a yellow block next to the glass in which they had to look for food.

In the third experiment, the researchers stood in front of the puppies and they began to speak to them in a high voice, similar to that used with human babies. The objective was to check if they kept the gaze of their interlocutors during the monologue.

And, finally, something known as unsolvable task. In it, the puppies were given a closed container, difficult to open, with a treat inside. This test was carried out to check if they were seeking help from humans, seeing that they could not do it.

Credit: Emily Bray

The power of genetics

After the experiments, they verified that genetics influenced 40% of puppies’ abilities to interact with humans. That is, there was a lot of relationship with the capabilities of those who belonged to the same litter.

In the fourth test they did not seek help from humans, while the adults did.

But there was also something innate present in practically everyone. This is what was found in the first three tests, in which the gestures and the gaze followed of researchers with total normality.

In contrast, in the last test, while they occasionally looked at the humans as they tried to open the container, they did not tend to seek their help. Yes they did adult dogs when the experiment was repeated with them, so it could be seen that this is a learned skill. And clearly the result of domestication, since in tests carried out with Wolves The same result was not obtained, neither with puppies nor with adults.

So, yes, dog puppies are born with the ability to interact with humans, although they must continue learning to relate to them.

In statements collected by Phys, the lead author of the study compares it to children, when they learn to speak. “Children can understand what we are saying to them before they can physically produce the words.”

Something similar happens with puppies. Now, they only have to detect what are the genes involved in this innate ability. Thus, they would be able to select the best candidates to be assistance dogs with much more success. And it is that, with what it costs to find someone who pays us attention and accompanies us, so as not to qualify them as man’s best friends. And also of the woman.

