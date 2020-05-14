Senator Damián Zepeda accused the Federal Government of manipulating the official publication and disappearing the economic reactivation agreement released today.

The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) published a clarification on the electronic edition this Wednesday, which included what would be the economic reactivation agreement, derived from yesterday’s meeting of the General Health Council.

Based on this agreement, the federal administration announced this Wednesday that from May 18 will resume social, economic and educational activities in the 269 municipalities, located in 15 states, that do not have infections or neighborhood with those that do have cases of Covid-19.

As part of the agreement, the automotive, mining and construction industries They will be considered essential activities, so they could resume their productive activities.

Through its official networks, the DOF clarified that, by mistake, a preliminary version of the agreement was published, including incorrect content, so that some users, when consulting the edition and confronting the images on the pages of the Journal also published, noticed that differences were observed.

“The error of incorrectly published pages has already been resolved. It is necessary to mention that the six certified copies that the Law of the Official Gazette of the Federation and Government Gazettes orders to be printed and that serve as a print witness, were generated correctly, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the edition ”.

Important: Clarification on the publication of today’s electronic edition of the DOF. pic.twitter.com/DFmTVAckCJ – Official Gazette DOF (@DOF_SEGOB) May 13, 2020

The PAN senator, Damián Zepeda, accused the Federal Government of manipulating the official publication, And disappear the economic reactivation agreement released today.

“This is opaque and illegal. We warned you with the reform for virtual DOF: if there is no public control system, the government can manipulate documents. Today they do it ”, accused the legislator through his Twitter account.