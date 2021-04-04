Does your smartphone have less than 100GB of storage? It is below average

The memory of mobile devices is increasing.

Fortunately, many years ago we stopped having mobile devices with storage spaces of just 8 or 16 GB. At that time installing and updating apps was an impossible mission and that is that most of the time we received that message of: “The storage space of your mobile device is full”.

Today mobile devices have much more internal memory. To this must be added the cloud services, essential for those who work with hundreds of heavy documents such as photographs or high-resolution videos. Now, how much memory does your device have? Well, if it is less than 100 GB, you have to know that you are below the average.

100GB of storage memory? Few seem to me!

According to a new report from the prestigious analyst firm Counterpoint, the average storage of smartphones in 2020 has exceeded 100 GB for the first time. This means that luckily, we have more and more storage both in the low, medium and high range.

While the average of the iOS terminals is 141 GB, Android is placed almost at 96 GB. The most curious thing is that while the storage of the iPhone continues to stagnate, Android phones have increased it by almost 22% over the past year. On the other hand, Android devices set their horizon at 1,000 GB, Apple’s seem not to want to go beyond 512 GB.

The positive point that the storage of Android phones is increasing more and more, is that the low-end devices are getting better. While in 2019 inexpensive terminals with at least 128 GB occupied 25% of the market, in 2020 they have reached almost 40%. In contrast, devices with 256 GB have grown to almost 10%.

There’s no question that the more internal storage on a mobile device the better. Applications and games are getting heavier, new apps and tools appear more and more frequently, and photos and videos take up more and more space due to their increased quality. Therefore, Android devices every time they go on the market with a greater number of GB is positive for the consumer.

We will see if this positive growth present in Android devices is also in iOS. Although here there is a differentiating point and it is that Apple is more profitable for its users to hire iCloud than to launch iPhones with greater storage. It is the market friends.

