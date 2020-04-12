There is no doubt that Apple offers one of the most interesting high-end options in the field of mobile telephony. The iPhone 11 is one of the portents of this moment, but unfortunately this and all the models compatible with iOS 13 are affected by the same problem that we are going to tell you below. And it is possible that you have already seen it in your terminal since a glitch of iOS 13 can make your iPhone not charge as it should.

An iOS 13 error prevents the correct charging of your mobile

He iOS 13 operating system It is the last one that has taken out the bitten apple with the launch of iPhone 11. All the brand’s phones from iPhone 7 onwards have been able to upgrade to this version and it is these that are suffering from this error that we have mentioned before. It turns out that some users have seen that their mobile does not charge correctly. Rather, its charging cycle is not working as it should.

It may be that the mobile is left charging all night after giving it a long day of work, but when activating it again it is not 100 percent as expected. In ZDnet they have found the crux of the matter and it all depends on the efficient charging system of the terminal that came with the current operating system. This works in such a way that it takes into account the hours in which the phone can be fully charged and is idle, so use all that time to maintain a level of autonomy and before finishing it makes a charge to reach the top.

What happens to this? than the system is able to recognize your patterns And when you mess it up, you may find yourself with less battery than expected. An example is if there is a day of the week that you get up at a different time than usual, so the phone will not have all the charge well because it has not reached the second phase of charging or because it has already done so and is in consumption phase at rest. What’s more, in the first case you should know that you will find a notification by which you can know when the end of the optimized load is scheduled.

Is there any solution?

The best solutions to avoid this is to go through the route Settings> Battery> Battery status> Optimized battery charge recommended by Apple and adjust the parameters as well as the activation of this function. It’s either that or maintain regular lifestyle habits so that the phone charges as efficiently as possible.