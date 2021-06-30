Does your Chromecast stutter all the time? Simple tricks to make it work more smoothly | Technology

Chromecasts have become one of the most popular options to turn the television into a Smart TV, but when it gives connection problems, what can we do?

You plug it into the TV, turn it on, and you’re all set to set up the TV with your favorite streaming apps. Google’s Chromecast is one of the most popular options on the market, complete and easy to use, but these tricks that we are going to give you can be used for any model.

Depending on the model and the internet connection you have at home, it is possible to run into faults in the system. These devices work buffering data at high speed, that is, in a temporary memory.

The goal of this process is to prevent hardware and software from running out of data during content transfer via process speed problems. If this system gives problems, there will be cuts in the transmission, such as a very annoying stutter that does not allow you to watch the movie or video comfortably.

Although the Chromecast is the most used device, there are a series of alternatives that allow us to convert any TV into a SmartTV with ease.

This stuttering can mean that your Chromecast has stopped to buffer data due to a bad internet speed, it can also happen if the content is of high quality and requires very high data processing. Faced with this problem we have several tricks or options that can help to regain proper operation:

Close applications on your mobile or computer: If you are casting content from another device to the Chromecast, close the apps or programs that you do not need. It is even convenient to download the content before streaming it to the TV. Reduce quality: The quality settings for videos may be too demanding for your current connection. A video in 4K or UHD requires the transmission of much more data at the moment than a video of poorer quality. From the mobile, for example, on YouTube you can reduce the video quality to improve the playback speed on the television. Use an Ethernet adapter: With an Ethernet port it is possible to connect the Chromecast directly to the router and achieve faster network speeds thanks to the wired network, which is more reliable than wireless in many cases. Chromecast Compatible Apps: They are few, since Google already works with most of the online services on the market, but if you try to reproduce content from an application that is not compatible with this device, the system may fail. Change WiFi channels– The channel through which your Chromecast communicates with the router to access the internet and other devices can be very crowded. If you change it to a freer one you can improve the transmission speed. There are many applications that can analyze the channels and give you a report to know which is the best option. The origin of the problem is another: At this point, if we have not seen improvement, it is possible that the problem is not with your Chromecast or the WiFi network. It is possible that the origin is in the servers where these applications are managed and you should check that the other devices in your house do not have the same problems. In that case, you can just wait for the company to fix it.