SEP asked teachers not to overdo homework during this contingency.

In the document “General guidelines for the use of the Learn at Home strategy”, released last week, the federal agency indicates that this program should place the educational process of children and adolescents at the center, but also their emotional well-being and Health. Read which states in the country would NOT return classes on June 1

Throughout 10 points, the SEP refers to topics such as the Folders of Experiences and the role of the teacher.

“(The tasks) may be complementary or substitute to those derived from the visualization or use of the components of the strategy ‘Learn at Home’, but they should not be excessive, nor assigned as a general rule, much less be an additional pressure which is already due to the current emergency situation, “he says.

While the Experiences Folder should be considered as a flexible testimony of the work that the student has been able to carry out in these months.

“It is not subject to specific guidelines or formats, or type of materials, as everything depends on the conditions of each family.

“It is a reference for the teacher, a testament to the dedication, effort and progress of learning, so, at the time, the teacher will value the work done, taking into account that the conditions that each girl, boy or adolescent had to carry them out , they were different, therefore, students should not be penalized who, due to special circumstances, could not develop them. “

After the federal government extended the confinement and closing of schools, the SEP launched “Learn at home” on April 20, with educational resources on television, radio and the Internet so that students continue to work on school subjects.

At the state level, the “Escuela TV” program was designed. Nuevo León students can follow both options.

The SEP document also states that teachers are not required to check student follow-up at this time.

“The accompaniment should be prioritized and not the formal control of the work carried out,” indicates the SEP.

One of the guidelines mentions socio-emotional support in the face of stress and violence that some students may experience, for which it makes available the Educatel line 55-3601-7599.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education of Nuevo León announced that the current school year will end on July 17, as established by the Federation, but virtually and on television, so that schools in the State will no longer physically reopen due to to the threat that Covid-19 still represents.

