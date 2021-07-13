Does your cat have social intelligence? Find out in this simple test

In 2015, a study published in the journal Animal Cognition demonstrated for the first time that cats, like dogs, are capable of shaping their behavior based on human emotions. Specifically, they showed that 79% of cats exhibited referential glances between their owners and unknown objectss, which indicates that animals look at the behavior of their reference humans to know how to react to this new stimulus.

Most animals rarely look at each other, and when they do it is usually a symbol of hostility. So these kinds of findings provide strong evidence that cats have evolved to be able to communicate in complex ways with humans.

Next, we suggest you make a simple test of four tests to check the level of social intelligence of your cat, and the meaning of some of their behaviors. (Source: Sciencemag)