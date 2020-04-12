Does WWE plan to do a new Draft? We already know that after Wrestlemania there was always a draft or superstar shake-up planned.

We are already in the post-Wrestlemania season and in previous years this meant the end of one year and the beginning of another one metaphorically speaking within WWE and this was seen with the rise to the roster of NXT people and the dismissal of fighters and especially by Draft or Superstar Shake Up.

This year we have had the rise of Bianca Belair to RAW and of Forgotten Sons to SmackDown with which the first step has been fulfilled and we have also had the firing of The Revival, which meets the second point. If we can say that the two points have been scarce and it is true, but it is also true that both have happened, and then will we have Superstar Shake-Up or Draft?

The reality is that today the company does not plan to hold any type of special program in the style of Draft or Superstar Shake Up, since it considers that under current conditions it would be very difficult to carry out something attractive to the public with changes of rosters.

The only change that has occurred and has already been announced by the company has been the arrival of Apollo Crews from the SmackDown brand to the RAW brand but it seems that this will be the only one.

Another thing that was also rumored and it seems that if it is true is that the next time there is a draft or a Superstar Shake-Up, this will also involve the fighters of NXT.

