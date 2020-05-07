© Ty Wright / Bloomberg

Christian Marclay’s 2010 art piece “The Clock” has inspired The Guardian to create a text version.

Think of your first day in quarantine. Does it feel like a lifetime has passed? Or does it feel like it was yesterday?

Many people who stay home as a result of the coronavirus crisis are noticing that time passes more strangely than usual. While some complain that the days are lengthening, others have turned to social media, explaining that they feel that the past few weeks have passed eerily quickly.

It turns out that science can give us an idea of ​​why our perception of time is a little more unstable than normal during quarantine. This is what the experts say:

Why do some feel that time passes unusually fast?

“Time seems to be rushing,” agrees Claudia Hammond, author of “Time Warped: Unlocking the Mysteries of Time Perception,” noting that it is our perception of time that feels unusual, separate from the way time actually works. . In our minds, “time can be very easily deformed,” he says. But why does this happen?

For those who stay home during the pandemic, it has a lot to do with keeping our worlds to a minimum: staying home most of the day, going outside just for exercise or visiting the grocery store. For the most part, we don’t participate in particularly memorable activities, such as drinking drinks with a friend, going to a sporting event, or traveling, says Marc Wittmann, author and researcher at the Border Areas Institute for Psychology and Mental Health in Freiburg, Germany. Now, there are fewer signs that differentiate a Sunday from a Monday.

And if you are doing the same thing every day, the new normal for many quarantined, there is no need to remember each day specifically. Even if time passes slowly in the moment, nothing is likely to stand out as you look back, making you perceive time has passed quickly in the long run, Wittmann explains.

“The more emotional a memory is, the greater the perception of the length of time.” That’s why a weekend vacation often feels longer than a weekend at home. And right now, many quarantined people are experiencing the opposite of a vacation, Hammond notes. “We are not creating a lot of new memories now, so we don’t think a long time has passed.”

James Broadway, a psychology instructor at Lincoln Land Community College in Illinois, who has studied the brain’s perception of time, points out that a similar phenomenon occurs as we age. As we get older, fewer new events we experience, making time seem to pass faster than before in our lives. Hammond points out that a similar phenomenon can occur to people who are sick or imprisoned. Time will pass slowly as you experience it, but then you will feel as if it has passed quickly in retrospect.

However, if you have felt that time has taken too long to pass during the pandemic, even in hindsight, you are not alone. Adrian Bejan, a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at Duke University, believes that it is possible that the novelty of the quarantine experience may explain why the weeks may feel as if they are prolonged for some.

“The brain remembers the unusual,” he explains, and if our new routines are suddenly different, our brains would be bombarded with images worth remembering. This would give rise to the perception that time is slowly moving over the quarantine experience, although time is likely to appear to be accelerating again as the quarantine becomes more familiar.

It is also important to note that not everyone has the relative luxury of feeling bored at home while in quarantine. Many people are busier than ever, whether they work in a hospital frontline in the fight against coronavirus or at home balancing a full work schedule while trying to educate their children. People who are busier than ever during the coronavirus crisis may look back and feel that this period of their lives lasted longer than normal, Hammond suggests. “When they turn to the past, it will be the other way around,” he says.

What can we do about it?

Our altered view of time can be helpful during quarantine. Normally, when we are bored, we have a plethora of options in front of us, like going to the gym or meeting with friends. Now, we are being challenged to spend time alone or with others in our home. “This could be an opportunity to learn how to deal with boredom and isolation,” explains Wittmann. “Learn to be at ease with yourself.”

If you feel anxious and have difficulty coping with loneliness, having a goal is helpful, he says. Whether your goal is to exercise more or clean your apartment regularly, having a physical task to do can help calm feelings of stress and divert your attention from time. This is a rare occasion when you can take advantage of having more time at your disposal to do new things, Bejan says. If you’ve always wanted to take time to paint, read more books, or do other quarantine activities, now might be the time.

Finding events to look forward to can be just as useful to pass the time, Hammond notes. Although we can’t wait for vacations or physical outings with friends, he suggests recreating the feeling of having plans by scheduling a virtual happy hour on Friday night or creating a movie club on Sunday afternoon, which can be yearned for all week. “Make weekends different from weekdays,” recommends Hammond.

Meditation can also be relaxing for those suffering from quarantine anxiety, suggests Broadway, saying, “It is a very good opportunity to embrace doing nothing.” If all else fails, Bejan suggests that those in quarantine “get into the habit of doing the things they were previously overlooking.” Focus on the smallest details: the way the trees look on your street, the way the steam floats from your tea. After a few minutes of turning your mind away from time, you may be surprised to find that time has a fun way to speed up after all.

