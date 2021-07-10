Does the trailer reveal for ‘What if …?’ to the villain of ‘Doctor Strange 2: The multiverse of madness’?

Although it seems that there is half a life left until 2022 arrives and we can see the new installment of Doctor Strange, the superhero played by Benedict Cumberbatch, the new trailer for ‘What If …?’ could have revealed the first image of the villain from ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. At one point in the preview, and according to Heroic Hollywood, the tentacles of a creature that could be Shuma-Gorath are seen attacking Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Daniel Richtman (an influencer with many contacts) had already anticipated that this character would become part of the UCM. Shuma-Gorath first appeared as Doctor Strange’s adversary in the fifth issue of Marvel Premiere in 1972 and was created by Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner. The character, also known as The Lord of Chaos, is an immortal demon with telepathic powers, teleportation and the ability to alter reality.

The new Marvel Studios series, the first animated series, will arrive on the Disney + streaming platform next Wednesday, August 11 and will explore different alternative scenarios in the lives of the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for which a link with ‘Doctor Strange 2 ‘or the’ Loki ‘series doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea. ‘Loki’ has introduced us to the variant concept and we know that the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ will delve into the concept of the Multiverse.

In another vein, but within the Marvel Universe, from The Hollywood Reporter they report that the long-term contracts of actors and actresses at Marvel Studios have ended forever. Kevin Feige himself explains it in the interview: “It varies from one project to another, from one cast to another. What we really want are people who come in, who are excited to be in this universe, and who are excited about the opportunity to do more. instead of being locked into contractual obligations. “Right now Samuel L. Jackson holds the title of actor with the most Marvel movies with nine titles (including cameos) as Nick Fury.