According William Bryan, the science and technology advisor to the United States Department of Homeland Security, Government scientists verified “the strong impact of the sun’s rays on COVID-19”.

Bryan is not a scientist: a laboratory of the United States Army evaluated the virus and gave them this information.

“It would be irresponsible for us to say that we believe that summer will totally kill the virus. However, we have the opportunity to move forward with what we know now and take it into account in decision-making, ”he clarified.

Temperature affects how long the virus lives: “Our most surprising observation to date is the powerful effect that sunlight seems to have on the death of the virus, both on the surface and in the airBryan said.

According to the study, the virus in the air was reduced by 50% in just one hour at 24 ° to 21 °. When exposed to sunlight, it only took a minute and a half.

The study investigates whether the virus dies or is weakened by ultraviolet rays: it was subjected to a temperature between 24 ° and 21 ° and a humidity of 20% on a non-porous surface, the virus took 18 hours to reduce to 50%.

The WHO responded to this information through its website: “Exposure to the sun or temperatures above 25 ° C does NOT prevent coronavirus disease. You can get covid-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with warm weather have reported cases of covid-19 ”.