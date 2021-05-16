Does the rise in milk cause a fever? Is bathing dangerous? And exercise? 10 false myths about postpartum

The postpartum or puerperium is the stage that begins once the baby is born, delicate weeks in which both the mother and the baby have to face great changes amid insecurities, rises and falls of hormones and great uncertainty. This situation is the cPerfect growing aldo for all kinds of recommendations and false myths to flourish, many of them very popular, that are transmitted from generation to generation, but no less false. We deny some of them.

The rise in milk gives fever

The so-called ‘rise in milk’ is very different for each woman. Thus, while there are women who do not even know it, others may suffer some kind of discomfort, but the fever itself never gives, “these problems only appear when the milk accumulates in the breast because the child does not breastfeed good ”, they assure from Sanitas. What can happen is an increase in the temperature of the mother and the area when the milk rises suddenly and engorgement occurs, which will be accompanied by inflammation, redness, sensitivity … If fever appears, you should consult a doctor, as it may be due to an infection, worse never to the milk suction by itself.

Can’t have sex before quarantine

This recommendation is very widespread, and it is quite logical, since, after delivery, either vaginally or by cesarean section, having penetrative sex increases the risk of infection, especially if there are stitches. In addition, the area is sore, it tends to lubricate poorly, there is bleeding, lochia, a woman’s libido decreases a lot … and all this makes sexual intercourse difficult. Even so, there is no exact date to resume relationships, as it depends, above all, on how the woman is. If all is well, there are no discomforts and there is desire, it can be resumed earlier. In addition, sexual practices that do not have to do with intercourse can always be carried out.

If it is by cesarean section, breastfeeding must be delayed

To be successful, breastfeeding must be put to the breast when before. When there is a cesarean section, the normal thing is that the mother and the baby are separated about two hours, while the mother is in recovery. If we lengthen it even more, this will make breastfeeding even more difficult. In addition, neither the medications nor the anesthesia, which is local, will harm the child, “most caesarean sections are performed with epidural or spinal anesthesia, procedures that use drugs that act only locally and, in addition, are safe for both the patient and the patient. baby as for the mother ”, they clarify in Sanitas.

Can’t exercise

If the mother is well, there are no complications, there are no stitches or they are drying well, there is no reason for the mother to have to rest. What’s more, walking is more than recommended. The first weeks, intense exercises that harm the pelvic floor, which are still very weakened, should be avoided, but adapting the exercise and whenever the mother feels like it and is feeling well, physical exercise is far from contraindicatedRather the opposite, as it helps to recover earlier and lift the mood.

It is better not to bathe in a month

This myth is totally false, in fact, hygiene is especially recommended to avoid infections, heal scars, etc. What is true is that It is not recommended they are long baths in which you have to be submerged for a long time, either in a bathtub or in the pool, as the humidity could make healing difficult. Once the wounds are healed, there would be no problem.

Nipple creams prohibited

Breastfeeding can cause some discomfort at first, especially if there is not a correct latch. In this case, it is best to spread a little milk on the nipple after each feeding to heal possible wounds. But if these are very annoying, or if there is dryness, dermatitis etc. Yes, creams can be used, what’s more, it is recommended to avoid major injuries. Lanolin-based creams, for example, are very effective and pose no risk to the infant.

If you breastfeed, you cannot get pregnant

It is unlikely at first, especially if it is exclusive breastfeeding, it is already on demand -because prolactin inhibits the ovulation process-, but it is not impossible, especially since the mother does not know when she will have the next menstruation. So, If the mother does not want to avoid pregnancy 100%, it is advisable to use another contraceptive method.

Putting on a girdle helps you regain your figure

This is not only not necessary, but it is not recommended and can be dangerous, since wearing these garments just after delivery can hinder the work of the abdominal muscles, hinder perspiration and impair healing after an episiotomy or a cesarean section. The best way to regain your figure after childbirth is to do activities such as Pilates, Kegel, hypopressives … that in addition to helping to strengthen the abdomen, improve the tone of the pelvic floor. In fact, to regain muscle tone and the pelvic floor, it is much more useful to perform activities such as Pilates, Kegel exercises and hypopressive gymnastics. In addition, the girdles in the shape of panty or pants. Velcro girdles can help women feel more comfortable by having their abdomen tighter and only on specific occasions, but never the type of panties or pants.

Dyeing your hair is harmful

Just as this is false when they are pregnant, it is also true during breastfeeding, since the dyes, or any chemical substance that is in contact with the dermis, will reach the milk, or at least in amounts that would be harmful to the baby

The sun can’t give you

It is true that hormonal changes, as occurs during pregnancy, can promote the appearance of spots on the skin. However, with basic care such as using cream with protection or wearing caps (which we must always carry out before sunbathing, whether or not we are in the puerperium), that the sun gives us a minimum of minutes a day, not only is it not bad for mother and baby, rather it is recommended for the synthesis of vitamin D or to raise the mood.