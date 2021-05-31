Does the referee help Cruz Azul in the Final? Jaime Ordiales answers sharply

Blue Cross beat Santos Laguna and with it to a multitude of ‘ghosts’ that surrounded the Machine during the last two decades in which they collected ‘failures’ within the MX League, managing to put an end to a twenty-three-year curse without a league title in Mexican Soccer, although this came with a small dose of controversy due to an alleged referee error that benefited the celestial ones.

Fans and some journalists assure that the goal of Cabecita Rodriguez It must have been overruled by an out of place by Pol Fernández, who accompanied the play on track in the same direction the filtered pass was directed towards, so for many, this should have been taken as an active participation in the game of the ball.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Marisol González pays bet for Santos Laguna and ‘bathes live’ in Hoy

With the tranquility that victory gives, the Sports President of Cruz Azul, Jaime Ordiales, He categorically denied that this play had been taken as ‘help’ by the referee, because for him, as for many, Jonathan Rodríguez’s goal was totally legitimate as he did not exist out of place in the action, since Pol Fernándes did not try to play the ball.

JAIME ORDIALES #CruzAzul @ sportsWRADIO “This team had already been working for a long time, with Yayo, with Ricardo, but 100% success is from the coaching staff and the players” pic.twitter.com/nJsHQD0Sdt – ó (@cordova_sports) May 31, 2021

“I see it as a goal and that’s how I perceive it,” Ordiales commented on the play.

In addition, Ordiales took time to congratulate and acknowledge the Technical Corps headed by Juan Reynoso, as well as the entire squad of players who went down in the history of the cement institution.

However, Ordiales made clear the value of the work left by previous administrations, recognizing the participation of Ricardo Peláez and other technicians who ‘planted’ the bases for Cruz Azul to achieve the title.

“This team had already been working for a long time, with Yayo, with Ricardo, but 100% success is from the coaching staff and the players”

On the other hand, the Cruz Azul manager mentioned that Cruz Azul will report between July 21 and 22 to start their preseason for the 2021 Apertura, which will be held in Avándaro and Mexico City.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Billy Álvarez ‘reappears’ after the La Maquina championship in the MX League

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content