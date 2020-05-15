One Plus 8 Pro It has not been out of controversy. After going on the market in the midst of the pandemic, some users have reported certain problems with the device, after the lack of a software update. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> The arrival of the new One Plus 8 Pro cell phone has not been Out of controversy After hitting the market in the midst of the pandemic, some users have reported certain problems with the device, following the lack of a software update.

Ben Geskin, all these problems have been left a little aside. This occurs because the user published a group of images where with the cell phone camera he was able to see “through” certain objects. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> However, thanks to Twitter user Ben Geskin, all these problems have remained a little on the side This happens because the user published a group of images where with the cell phone camera he was able to see “through” certain objects.

Manzana TV and its command control of the Oculus Quest and he could see inside. The user posted a series of photos and videos of the event through his Twitter account. “Data-reactid =” 14 “> Indeed, Geskin’s phone, like X-rays, transferred his Apple TV and its control of command of the Oculus Quest and could see inside. The user published a series of photos and videos of the event through his Twitter account.

camera& nbsp; 5MP that integrates a photochromic filter, giving it differential characteristics compared to other cell phones. “data-reactid =” 15 “> On the other hand, remember that this device has a 5MP camera that integrates a photochromic filter, giving it differentials characteristics with respect to other cell phones.

One Plus 8 Pro brings a camera can see through objects

Plus

Among the extra options that this mobile achieves is the possibility of capturing images with wavelengths more powerful than what our eyes can observe. As a result of this, you can get these kinds of photos like the ones Geskin obtained with your device.

When One Plus released this device, it promoted it with a message that said “the One Plus 8 Pro has a color filter to convert normal scenes into surreal landscapes.”

various Users who have posted photos of this feature integrated by the Chinese company on their banner phone. Apparently, the effect works correctly and many are being activated better when they are in front of plastic or glass surfaces. “Data-reactid =” 29 “> Several users have published photographs of this feature integrated by the Chinese company on your banner phone Apparently the effect is working properly and many are being activated better when facing plastic or glass surfaces.

On them, the infrared light of the sensor manages to correctly identify the surface, allowing the “X-ray” effect to work better than expected.

Finally, among the most interesting features of this mobile are its 120Hz screen, accompanied by the Snapdragon 865 processor, the most powerful currently available on the market.

Thanks to the Infrared technology,

OnePlus 8 Pro Color Filter camera can see through some plastic objects Photo: Courtesy pic.twitter.com/N7fYI6I44d & mdash; DAVID ★★★ ☆☆☆ (@IamMutwiri) May 13, 2020

Does the One Plus 8 Pro’s camera see through objects? appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 34 “> The post Does the One Plus 8 Pro’s camera see through objects? appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.