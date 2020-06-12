Originally slated to premiere in 2017, the film welcoming the new generation of mutants to the Marvel Universe has suffered so many delays that it seems cursed. However, ‘The New Mutants’ seems to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and bring to the big screen a story about the mutants’ own fears.

A stumbling story

The film ‘The New Mutants’, directed by the American Josh Boone, introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to a new generation of superheroes, with a thriller and horror film that gives a new twist to the stories that Marvel has told us. brought in recent years. However, the three years of delay that this film has for its premiere have managed to have some media describe it as a cursed film, due to the large number of internal and external factors that have delayed its release date for so long.

The setbacks have been bigger on the production side than those of the teasers for the film, so far they have allowed us to see the characters, since the distributor changes and modifications that caused the re-filming of part of the film. years after the original shots. Despite the above, specialized media have confirmed that the film will finally be released in theaters on August 28 of this year, abandoning the possibility of a previous premiere on digital platforms.

The MCU’s new dark story is inspired by a story called The Demon Bear Saga, which was originally published in 1984 and which mixes magic stories, interdimensional portals, and lots of psychological terror all around. what it takes to be a mutant.

Maisie Williams steals the reflectors

One of the stars of HBO’s hit series ‘Game of Thrones’, Maisie Williams, will be part of the cast of ‘The New Mutants’, opening the door to an opportunity for the new MCU movie to try to emulate some of the huge impact that Game of Thrones has it in popular culture.

An interesting fact is that Maisie Williams is not the only actress from the cast of ‘Game of Thrones’ who would make the leap to the MCU in the coming years, since Lena Headey, who played the villain Cersei Lannister, has expressed her desire to play Lady Deadpool, an antihero who exists within a parallel reality of Deadpool and who was shown to the public in a comic called Deadpool Corps, where the two characters are face to face.

Maisie Williams as a werewolf (Wolfsbane), Anya Taylor-Joy as a sorceress (Magik), and Blu Hunt as a mutant capable of creating illusions about people’s greatest fears (Mirage), are the three women who put on at the head of this new team of superheroes.

The new mutants also include Henry Zaga as Sunspot, who uses solar energy to create fire around him, and Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, a miner with special explosive abilities, all of them in order to show their fears on the screens. of mutants for losing control of themselves.

Now all that’s left is to wait for it to hit the screens! Meanwhile we can enjoy the rest of the Marvel universe so that the wait becomes more bearable.