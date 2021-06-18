Does the Marvel movie Black Widow have a post-credit scene?

Yesterday the embargo was lifted on the first press reactions on “Black Widow”, leaving what at first glance seem like good opinions about the next release of Marvel Studios. This brought by the hand the confirmation that as usual in movies, and also series, of the Marvel Cinematic Universe there will be a post-credit scene. We do not know if when the film is shown in theaters there will be changes, but in these first press shows they have been able to see a post-credit scene.

Obviously, nothing has been told of that scene, no description of it has been published, but some additional detail has arrived, perhaps due to an extra comment by a critic.

Regardless of the opinion of some that it is a moving scene, there have been those who have pointed out that the scene is related to the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Hawkeye”. The link with the latter is not surprising, since it is officially announced that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will be in the Marvel series, and it could be she who appears in that post-credit scene. The link with “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” catches us more out of hand (although it has always been theorized that film and series could be related) but it invites us to think about the newcomer Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, especially because information sounded indicating that this character had planned to debut first in the movie “Black Widow” and not in the Marvel series.

It is interesting to note that some critic has indicated that, despite the fact that it is a single scene, it could be divided in two by the format it has. However, it is not yet known exactly what they refer to as there are no more details about it.

