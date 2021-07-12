Does the low volatility mean a looming shock for investors?

The VIX index, the so-called market fear gauge, has recently fallen to a reading of around 16 points. This figure is lower than the 19-point average since 1991. The VIX reflects the amount of volatility traders expect to see. the US S&P 500 stock index for the next 30 days.

The recent calm in the markets has set off alarms among some investors for fear of complacency. However, if we look back, investors would not have been wise to sell stocks based solely on a low VIX reading.

The graph shows how it has behaved the S&P 500 when the VIX has been in different historical ranges. Each rank has been set to cover 5% of the VIX experience. For example, 5% of the time the VIX has been below 11.3, 5% of the time it has been between 11.3 and 12.0, and so on. This breakdown allows us to obtain the most significant data.

On average, the S&P 500 has delivered a return of around 15% in the 12 months following a VIX reading of 16. Rather than being an opportune time to sell, it has historically been when it has underperformed.

On the contrary, the worst time to buy has been when the VIX has been relatively high. Usually, VIX soars when markets are falling. When the VIX has been around 20, the knife has continued to fall and the investors who bought then have been cut.

Only when investors get nervous – when the VIX has been around 30 or higher – is when the brave have obtained the best returns. What happened last year is an example of this. The old mantra that investors should be greedy when others are afraid shines through here.

As with all investments, the past is not necessarily a guide to the future, but history suggests that investors would be unwise to make their investment decisions based solely on low levels of volatility.