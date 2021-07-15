Does the latest feature added to Android Auto make sense? | Technology

Google’s plans are to add a feature to Android Auto that is being questioned. Does it make sense to add this new feature to the car?

A few days ago we learned that games are about to reach Android Auto. At the moment they have been seen in beta version 6.7, where the specialized medium XDA Developers has found a collection of video games from GameSnacks, a platform for simple minigames developed in HTML5.

After knowing the news, the question that many users ask is if it is a necessary function or if Google should have invested its efforts in developing other relevant features.

At the moment the Mountain Viewers have not made an official announcement and, except for the XDA preview, we do not know what the details of the operation of the games would be. Everything indicates that users will be able to play as long as the vehicle is parked, and the titles that have been found so far are ZooBoom, ONET Connect, Cannonballs 3D and Pin the UFO.

Apparently these video games are fully functional on car entertainment screens, but It remains to be seen whether the gaming experience is comfortable in this context.. Playing on the mobile or tablet’s touch screen is not the same as playing on the vehicle’s, since it has a fixed position and is further away from the user.

Beyond the gameplay, since we are talking about simple games, it does not make much sense to integrate them on the car screen to play when the vehicle is stationary. Instead, both the driver and the passenger It is easier and more comfortable for them to take out their mobile and play directly on their smartphone than to do it in the entertainment panel.

The occupants of the rear seats would be the most interested in accessing these games to kill time during long trips, but they do not reach the screen without disturbing the driver and also it will not be possible to play on the go.

We present a series of tips to get the most out of the Android Auto application when using your mobile device in the car.

For all this, it seems that the arrival of games to Android Auto is not news that is going to excite users, since it does not seem to make much sense.

Another thing would be that it could move next generation games, as is the case of the Tesla Model S, where you can play Cyberpunk 2077. In this case it would make more sense, since users could take advantage of the stops on long trips or any other waiting time to play a title that does not is available on mobile.