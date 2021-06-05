Does the ITV already read the OBD of cars to control emissions?

For just over two years, a new ITV regulation already required reading the OBDs of cars to control their emissions. But is it being watched today? How does it affect you?

The ITV keep updating. Rare is the year in which a new regulation is not approved that deepens the control of cars and toughens inspections. From this week, for example, we know that the rrevision of the ITV Procedure Manual, in its version and 7.5.0, has happened to classify as serious defects and that, therefore, can lead to the suspension of the ITV new faults related to ABS and rear view mirrors.

In this sense, more than 2 years ago, since September 2018, a new Royal Decree, 920/2017, introduced one of the most important novelties: ITVs already had the obligation to read the OBDs of cars (i.e. your vehicle’s on-board diagnostic system) to more effectively check the emissions system.

In this way, in addition, road fraud and possible breakdowns could also be better monitored that, without being detected before, suppose very high polluting emissions in certain vehicles, which violate the law. As the ITV reported from the beginning, the reading of these switchboards, which also represented a first step to control in the future all the electronics and safety of the vehicles, in the first months it managed to detect no less than 180,000 vehicles with more emissions than what the regulations allow.

The ITV, with changes in times of Covid.

New anti Covid-19 protocol

However, the news has jumped this week with the knowledge of this new revision of the ITV Procedure Manual:OBDs are still being monitored today? Well not always. As they assure us from AECA-ITV, the entity that brings together practically all the stations in Spain, “to reduce the chances of contagion, the OBD reading has been limited to certain vehicles, since carrying out the on-board diagnostic reading of emissions means accessing the vehicle’s passenger compartment by of the inspector ”.

Since AECA-ITV qualify that “this limitation does not exist for industrial vehicles of more than 3,500 kg and buses. According to the regulations, the inspector enters the vehicle with the recommended PPE to connect the port ”.

It is therefore possible that these months there is less control in car emissions, or at least not so exhaustive, although from AECA-ITV they assure us that “in any case the emissions test is carried out either by means of a probe that is placed in the exhaust pipe to measure the gases that are emitted or by connecting to the vehicle’s control units ”.