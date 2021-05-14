Does the IRS keep sending prepaid debit cards with a third stimulus check?



Americans who received the third stimulus check in “EIP Card” must activate the same.

Two months after Congress passed the third $ 1,400 stimulus check Under the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan,” the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has distributed only five million payments in the form of a prepaid debit card or “EIP Card”.

The plastic payments started as a pilot plan with the first round of stimulus checks passed under the CARES Act.

Scope of EIP Cards with stimulus check is limited

Despite Thousands of Americans mistakenly dropped correspondence with the card For the first stimulus check of $ 1,200, the IRS and the Treasury used that payment method in subsequent rounds of stimulus, albeit to a limited extent.

Information confirmed by the IRS on its website indicates that the agency mailed about 5 million stimulus check cards in the third round of distribution that has yet to end.

EIP Card payments were processed on March 19 along with the first paper stimulus checks

A statement dated March 24 specified that the agency began processing the cards and paper checks on March 19.

“Paper checks and debit cards, known as EIP cards, began processing on Friday, March 19 and will continue to be mailed for the next several weeks,” the IRS said on the scope of shipments.

Additional payments will be sent in the coming weeks by direct deposit and through the mail as paper checks or debit cards. The vast majority of all economic impact payments will be issued by direct deposit. Most taxpayers do not need to take any action, “the agency advised in a statement.

However, after that entry on its website, the IRS has not reported the processing of any more EIP cards.

In a previous statement, the agency indicated that paper or prepaid card payments would arrive by mail to those who did not provide their information for direct deposit.

“For those who received EIP1 or EIP2, but do not receive a direct deposit payment, they will generally receive a check or, in some cases, a prepaid debit card (referred to as the“ EIP Card ”). A payment will not be added to an existing EIP card mailed for the first or second round of stimulus payments, ”the IRS clarified.

8 million EIP Cards in the second round of stimulus checks

During the second round, the Government sent 8 million EIP Cards to citizens in all states.

That figure was double the amount of the initial round, in which 4 million cards were released.

Thousands of beneficiaries dropped EIP Cards from the first round of stimulus checks

However, as the authorities did not give prior guidance on the image and scope of this form of payment, media reports of people complaining after having thrown away the correspondence with the stimulus check multiplied. This led to the authorities waiving the charge for the first replacement of the card.

