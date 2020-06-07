The terraplanistas have an ally in The Flash because it has confirmed theories that some believe to be true such as that the Earth is flat or the existence of the Yeti. Or is it all a trick?

The Flash / Barry Allen is the fastest living man in DC Comics thanks to its super speed powers. He is also quite smart as he has a daily job as a forensic scientist. However, what happens to Barry’s intelligence when faced with various events that make him doubt everything he thought was real and true? Multiple great conspiracy theories seem to be demonstrated before Barry’s eyes in the comic The Flash: Fastest Man Alive # 6. Has Barry become so fast that he realized that animals are talking behind our backs or that Slenderman is real? Or is there something else going on beyond Bigfoot? Not forgetting that it shows that the Earth is flat.

Barry Allen He is excited to go to an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo missions. Before getting there, save a girl from a downed power line, just doing her job as The Flash. However, upon arriving at the celebration, Barry is shocked to hear one of the retired astronauts say that the entire moon landing was fake and filmed on a green screen, as has been proposed by many conspiracy theorists.

The DC Comics hero struggles to believe that to be the real truth, as it is incredibly contrary to what the scientific mind has learned and known.

Still, he feels he has to confirm the truth with his friend Hal Jordan, a Green Lantern and hero of space navigation. On his way to see Hal, Barry is shocked to hear a group of farmyard animals talking to each other, who then ask Barry not to tell other humans. Thinking that he might be going insane, The Flash decides to run a long stretch over the ocean to clear himself, causing him to almost escape the edge of the world, as the Earth is revealed to be flat, agreeing with terraplanistas.

At this time in The Flash: Fastest Man Alive # 6, Barry knows that something is very wrong and that there could possibly not be so many things that he once thought of as myth and conspiracy to be proven to be true without him knowing. He realizes that there is something more hidden. Barry then remembers the girl he saved, and that her name was Ruse. Its translation is ruse or trick. Barry has a very good idea of ​​who is behind all the crazy and inexplicable events he is watching. Axel Walker, The Trickster. Barry realizes that when he saved the girl, she really was an automaton, he injected her with nanorobots that made him see what Trickster wanted him to see when using his super speed. For example: a lot of conspiracy theories.

You have to be smarter than your senses show you.

After determining Trickster’s location, The Flash speeds up to stop him, this time ignoring what appears in front of him, such as the existence of Bigfoot, the sinister Slenderman, or the aliens who built the pyramids. Once he finds Trickster, Axel reveals that while old Trickster Jesse James used toy bombs and puzzles, Axel wanted to be more modern and mess with Barry’s psyche, courtesy of the nanorobots. The Flash really praises Axel’s creativity. Since they both have a very special relationship.

It’s quite similar to Trickster’s appearance in the Justice League animated series, where after having a civil conversation to get information in a bar, The Flash leaves Trickster and simply tells him to turn himself in once he’s done. with his drink, and the villain really delivers. It’s a pretty fun relationship, and this topic is another great chapter in their continued development.