Does the EU have a failed foreign policy?

The European Union continues to have a significant gap in its foreign policy. It is a competence of the Member States and having to agree to 27 countries implies difficulties such as internal differences, slow decision-making and the lack of firmness that may cause having to combine distant positions. In the last weeks, Russia, Turkey, Belarus, Israel or Morocco have once again tightened the rope with Brussels and they have raised the problems that the Union still has to solve.

When the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen took command, it did so with a clear speech: was to be a “geopolitical” Community Executive, with the idea of ​​positioning the EU as a relevant actor on the international stage to compete face to face with Russia and the United States. But in this time, controversies have occurred.

Moscow and Borrell’s journey

Perhaps the starting point of the problems was on the High Representative’s trip, Josep Borrell, to Moscow. He did it in the midst of the crisis due to the arrest and conviction of the opposition Alexei Navalny. During the press conference after their meeting, Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov crossed accusations and Lavorv assured that in Catalonia there are “political prisoners”, so that the EU does not have, according to Russia, legitimacy to demand responsibility for the Navalny case.

Borrell’s visit to Moscow drew criticism from MEPs, who called it a miscalculation that eroded the image of the EU. The head of European diplomacy, on the other hand, defended the movement at all times and recognized the trap. Days after, the Council approved sanctions against Russia for the arrest of the opponent. Moscow’s response was immediate: Putin gave the green light to impose sanctions, and even included the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, on the list.

The ‘sofagate’ … and doubts about Michel

Anyway, the most serious incident It was the so-called ‘sofagate’. On a visit to Ankara, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and her counterpart from the European Council, Charles Michel, held a meeting with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the meeting, the room was arranged with two armchairs and Von der Leyen was excluded on one side of the room while Michel and Erdogan occupied the main seats.

This was understood by everyone as a macho maneuver, and the president’s displacement aroused all kinds of criticism, not only towards Turkey, but also towards Michel, who accepted without reply the ‘division’ of seats. In fact, he had to give explanations in the European Parliament, where he took up the reproaches. Von der Leyen was much tougher and assured that what happened in Ankara would not have happened if she “were not a woman”. At the same time, he called to give a voice “to all women” who go through situations like that.

What position does the EU have on Israel and Palestine?

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the most clearly evidenced by the 27 voices in the EU when it comes to foreign policy. In general terms, the Commission is committed to a solution “discussed, agreed between the parties, under the framework of the United Nations“On paper, it makes sense, but the truth is that Israel has significant support among member states.

On Netanyahu’s side, Germany or Hungary are two of the most relevant voices. In Palestine, for example, is Ireland. There is no unity around what has happened in recent weeks in Gaza, and of course the possibility of imposing sanctions has not been assessed. In fact, the Council was not able to sign a joint declaration because unanimity is necessary and the Hungarian Government took a position against it.

Morocco reveals the gaps in the external borders

“The border of Spain is the border of the EU.” With that phrase, the European institutions positioned themselves alongside the Spanish Government in the recent diplomatic crisis with Morocco. The massive arrival of immigrants to Ceuta unleashed an unprecedented clash between Madrid and Rabat, which directly implicated Brussels and highlighted the risks of “outsourcing” the management of external borders. That is, the arrival or not of migrants depends almost exclusively on what Morocco does.

“What happened shows the imperious need to achieve a common migration policy“, they explained to 20 minutes European Commission sources, following the requests of Von der Leyen, Sassoli, Michel or the Commissioner for Migration, Margaritis Schinas. Anyway, that agreement is far from being achieved. Already in 2015, the member states refused to agree on migration management because many were against it. of the so-called “quotas” to host refugees. That crisis led to an agreement with Turkey that, again, was based on Ankara stopping and regulating the arrival of migrants to European shores.

Lukashenko, Ryanair and the sanctions

The last great challenge for the EU in foreign policy. Belarus was back in the spotlight in Brussels after the government of Alexandr Lukashenko announced a bomb threat to land a Ryanair plane with a single objective: to arrest the journalist and activist Raman Protasevich, one of the biggest opponents of the Belarusian regime, which is also sponsored by Russia. This fully involved the Union because the plane was going from Athens to Vilnus, two capitals of Member States.

In this case the reaction of the European Council was quite fast, within the entrenched slowness of the 27. The 27 agreed to extend the sanctions against Belarus, both economic and travel, and also closed the airspace to Belavia flights, the Belarusian state company, and declared that community flights should not enter the space of the country, which is considered “the last dictatorship in Europe.”

And what about China?

With Beijing there are also frictions. The EU has tried to maintain a balance in its relationship with China, but the situation has ended up getting complicated. Late 2020 a preliminary investment agreement was signed that has not been ratified by Parliament European. The reason? The sanctions of the Xi Jinping government against European officials, in response to the measures taken by the Council against the Asian giant.

Brussels condemned the persecution of the Uighur Muslim minority and approved the first sanctions against China since the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. Since then, the relationship is just strained.