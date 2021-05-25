Does the ‘Eternals’ trailer anticipate Marvel’s next great villain?

Yesterday we finally got to see the first trailer to Eternals, one of the films that make up phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As is often the case with these previews, fans are scrutinizing it for relevant clues. And we must be honest, the advance of Eternals does not show too much beyond the protagonists, or at least we believe … What if he is actually hiding something of great importance?

With the passing of the hours, some curious people have begun to formulate theories based on certain situations in the trailer. Many agree that the trailer for Eternals could include the first references to the next great villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is, the one who will take over from Thanos and will face new and old superheroes, which is not a minor issue.

First of all, we should highlight Ajak’s (Salma Hayek) message in the Eternals trailer: “We have watched and guided them, we have helped them progress, and we have seen them accomplish wonders. Over the years we have never interfered, until now«. At this point it is clear that a great threat appeared that endangers the Earth and possibly the entire universe. Why “come out” after millennia still knowing that the planet is protected by other superheroes? Yes, something serious is about to happen.

Another curious point of the trailer is the background song. In ScreenRant they collect that it is The End of the World, written by Arthur Kent and Sylvia Dee. Of course, we heard the version performed by Skeeter Davis. By itself the title of the song already suggests that the Eternals will face a very serious matter. In addition, it would not be the first time that Marvel has revealed important clues since the trailers.

The production company directed by Kevin Feige has followed a strategy of secrecy with Eternos. Till the date we don’t know for sure who the villains will be. Although in the comics it is usually the Deviants who stand up to the Eternals, Marvel has never confirmed that they will be the antagonists of the film. Perhaps they are, but we cannot rule out the intervention of an enemy that influences the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

